U.S. military tells Japan it will soon fly Osprey despite lingering safety concerns after last week’s accident

The U.S. military has told the Japanese government that it will fly one of its Ospreys within Okinawa, possibly Monday, to return it for maintenance work after grounding all of the tilt-rotor aircraft in the prefecture following last week’s crash landing, a government source said Sunday.

U.S. Forces Japan is also proposing a full resumption of operations involving Ospreys, which take off and land like helicopters but cruise like planes, the source said.

The move is certain to fuel anger among locals who want the aircraft to remain grounded amid safety concerns. Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga, after inspecting the coastal area where the Osprey crash-landed and broke apart Tuesday, said Tokyo should tell the U.S. that it will not allow any of the aircraft to fly.

“Once allowed, they will fly one after another,” Onaga told reporters, adding that the relationship between the central and local governments will be “completely destroyed” if Tokyo does not reject Osprey flights.

According to the government source, the U.S. military has said it wants to fly one Osprey that is currently on Iejima Island airfield to its home base at U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma on Okinawa’s main island.

The latest accident involving an Osprey has reignited concern among residents of Okinawa, home to the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan.

A total of 24 MV-22s, including the one that crash-landed in shallow waters off the coast of Okinawa on Tuesday night during training, have been deployed to the Futenma base in the crowded residential area of Ginowan.

No one died in the incident, but it was the first major accident involving an Osprey since the start of its deployment to Japan in 2012.