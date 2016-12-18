Okinawa to officially log Osprey accident as a crash, not a landing

The Okinawa Prefectural Government has decided to record Tuesday’s ditching of a U.S. Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft off Nago as a crash rather than a forced landing as defined by the U.S. military and Japanese government, sources said Saturday.

The U.S. military said the Marine Corps’ MV-22 “landed in shallow water” off the main island after a problem during an airborne refueling drill.

Defense Minister Tomomi Inada said she understands the water landing was made out of the pilot’s own volition, suggesting the government does not regard the case as the crash of an aircraft that lost control.

But, given that the Osprey was found with its tail and rotor separated from the body, Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga has taken the view it was a crash rather than a “landing.”

Also taking into consideration that all five crew members were injured, with two hospitalized, the U.S. Naval Safety Center has classified the accident as a “Class A Mishap,” its most severe category.

Since the 1972 reversion of Okinawa from U.S. occupation to Japanese administration, the prefectural government has categorized 46 U.S. military aircraft accidents as “crashes” and 493 others as “forced landings,” a category that includes emergency landings caused by cockpit sensor problems.

Work to compile data on the accidents has been done in line with the U.S. military’s announcements as the prefecture has had difficulty independently confirming the conditions of aircraft involved in accidents because most occur far off the coastline, the sources said.

This time, however, Okinawa officials were able to see the damage firsthand, the sources said.

The Defense Ministry does not clearly distinguish between crashes and forced landings, but a senior official insisted the Osprey did make a landing.

“If it were a crash, the plane should have gone to pieces and all crewmen should have been killed,” the official said.