Abe says Putin claimed 1956 pact does not specify return of isles

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin claims that transferring the sovereignty of islets at the center of a territorial dispute is “not written” in a 1956 agreement struck between Japan and the Soviet Union.

Abe said in an interview with Nippon Television after their summit on Thursday and Friday that Putin had claimed the return of sovereignty was not contained in the Japan-Soviet Joint Declaration.

The comment apparently was made at the summit, at which the two failed to narrow their differences over sovereignty of the isles.

The declaration says Russia will hand over Shikotan and the Habomai group, two of the four islands controlled by Moscow but claimed by Tokyo, after the conclusion of a postwar peace treaty with Japan. But the long-standing territorial dispute has prevented the two countries from sealing such a peace pact.

Japan claims the four islands were illegally seized by the Soviet Union after Tokyo surrendered in August 1945. Russia maintains the Soviet Union took the islands legitimately as a prize of war.

When asked whether Japan has been asked to remove sanctions imposed on Russia in response to Moscow’s annexation of the Crimean region of Ukraine in return for resolving the territorial dispute, Abe said he and Putin had not discussed such a condition for settling the dispute.

In a separate interview with the ITAR-Tass news agency, Abe said he and Putin had agreed that the two countries have “unlimited opportunities for development of relations in all areas in case of common effort.”