Disposal of big WWII shell delays bullet trains, forces evacuations in Shizuoka

Work to dispose of a large shell found at a Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai) factory led to delays in bullet-train operations and the evacuation of some residents in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to the railway, train services were suspended for some 40 minutes on the Hamamatsu-Toyohashi section of the Tokaido Shinkansen Line and on the Hamamatsu-Maisaka section of the Tokaido Line starting at 8:30 a.m.

As a result, 28 bullet-train runs were delayed, affecting some 13,000 passengers. Four train runs on the Tokaido Line were canceled.

The shell, believed to have been fired by a U.S. warship during World War II, was found in August with a blasting fuse attached during work to rebuild the JR Tokai plant. Later, a Ground Self-Defense Force bomb squad disabled the shell, which measured 153 cm long and 41 cm in diameter.

On Sunday, a GSDF unit brought it to a beach about 4 km from the factory and detonated it.

The Hamamatsu Municipal Government issued evacuation requests for about 12,000 residents along the shell transportation route, city officials said.