LDP secretary-general unhappy with Abe-Putin summit

Toshihiro Nikai, secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, expressed outright displeasure on Friday over the results of the two-day summit between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We have to keep in mind that most of the Japanese public are disappointed at the results,” he told reporters at the LDP’s headquarters in Tokyo, apparently referring to a perceived lack of tangible progress on the two countries’ long-standing territorial dispute over four Russian-held islands off Hokkaido.

It is unusual for a senior ruling party official to express clear displeasure over diplomatic negotiations. While noting that it was good for the Japanese and Russian leaders to have a frank dialogue, Nikai said that the latest summit can be a lesson that “territorial negotiations are not easy.”

There had been speculation that Abe might dissolve the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, for a snap election after achieving diplomatic results at the summit.

But Nikai denied that Japan-Russia relations will be a reason for a Lower House dissolution. He said the government had raised public expectations for the summit too much.

At the summit, Abe and Putin agreed that the two countries will start negotiations on conducting joint economic projects on the four islands, which were seized by the former Soviet Union from Japan at the end of World War II and have long been claimed by Japan.

However, the Japanese side apparently failed to make progress on the dispute, sources familiar with the situation said.