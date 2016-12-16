Snapshot of Japan-Russia economic cooperation agreements

Japan and Russia exchanged some 80 agreements on economic cooperation after talks in Tokyo Friday between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The following is a snapshot of the various pacts:

The designation of 2018 as the year to hold a program of events in each country to deepen bilateral relations.

Plans for dialogue between the Japanese and Russian foreign ministries in 2017.

Cooperation between the countries’ health ministries in the fields of medicine and health care.

Expanded cooperation on development and production in the energy sector, including oil and gas.

Cooperation on the peaceful use of nuclear power.

Cooperation in promoting diversity and raising productivity in Russian industry.

Cooperation in promoting industry in the Russian Far East and turning it into a base for exports to the Asia-Pacific.

Cooperation in the fields of information and communications and postal services.

Enhanced cooperation in agriculture and fisheries.

Cooperation between the countries’ patent offices on industrial property rights.

Hygiene standards for Russian livestock farms exporting products to Japan.