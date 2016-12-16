Okinawa aquarium attempting world’s first captive breeding of whale sharks

An Okinawa aquarium is displaying two whale sharks as part of its effort to achieve the world’s first captive breeding of the largest fish on Earth.

“We want many people to visit our aquarium if the attempt succeeds,” said an official of Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium in the town of Motobu. “We hope to conduct research that leads to the development of science and the preservation of species.”

The creatures involved are a mature male whale shark named Jinta, and two immature female whale sharks.

The aquarium decided to try to breed whale sharks after being given a “rare opportunity,” with Jinta showing signs of pursuing female whale sharks in the past few years and the two female ones reaching maturity.

By relocating one of the two immature female sharks to a fish pen in the sea, the aquarium hopes Jinta and the other female will come to like each other.

According to Keiichi Sato, a curator at the aquarium, the lives of whale sharks are poorly understood.

While a female whale shark pregnant with 300 fry was caught off the coast of Taiwan in 1995, no mating or birth behavior of the huge creatures has been scientifically observed.

In 2007, Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium became the world’s first aquarium to succeed in breeding manta rays. Its attempt to breed creatures as big as whale sharks is unprecedented.

“It’s a rare chance in the first place for a mature pair of whale sharks to be kept together,” Sato, 45, said. “It’s a miracle that they have grown this big.”

Jinta and the two female whale sharks have grown 1.5 to two times in total length and four to eight times in weight since their sizes were measured at the aquarium when they began to be raised.

To maintain the health of the sea creatures, the aquarium conducts periodic blood tests, hormone level checks and other physical measurements, makes sure they have a comfortable environment and takes care of their nutrition.

Whale sharks are not threatened by extinction. But Sato said, “Breeding technologies must be developed quickly in order to display and research (the animals) without relying on wild creatures.

“I want to carry out my responsibility to help preserve the species,” Sato said. “My mind is now filled with thoughts of the two” whale sharks in the same tank, he added with a laugh.