BOJ may upgrade economic assessment on heels of Fed rate hike

The Bank of Japan is considering upgrading its assessment of the nation’s economy at its monetary policy meeting next week on the back of a global economic recovery, according to sources.

The BOJ may revise up its assessment as the country’s exports and production are recovering thanks to the yen’s weakness and stock price increases stemming from hopes for economic stimulus measures by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, the sources said.

Meanwhile, the BOJ is expected to keep its monetary policy unchanged at its two-day policy meeting from Monday.

Business sentiment among Japanese companies has broadly improved in response to a recovery in exports and the crude oil market, according to the BOJ’s tankan quarterly survey for December released Wednesday.

“Automobile exports to advanced economies are solid and some companies have started increasing the production of smartphone-related products,” a senior BOJ official said.

Against this backdrop, the BOJ is expected to discuss whether to revise up its economic assessment at the upcoming monetary policy meeting, the sources said.

As in November, the BOJ is likely to say that the economy is on a “moderate recovery trend.” But the bank is seen removing or modifying a section saying that “exports and production have been sluggish due mainly to the effects of the slowdown in emerging economies,” the sources said.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to raise interest rates for the first time in a year and signaled a faster pace of rate increases next year. This has reinforced speculation that the interest rate gap between Japan and the United States will widen further.

Following the decision at the Fed’s two-day policy meeting, the dollar surged above ¥118 in London trading Thursday, hitting a fresh 10-month high.

The BOJ hopes that the domestic economy and prices will get a boost if the yen’s current weak trend continues, the sources said.