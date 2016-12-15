Bloody end feared as Aleppo evacuation collapses amid bombardments

A cease-fire to evacuate rebel fighters and civilians from the remaining opposition-held neighborhoods of Aleppo unraveled on Wednesday, once again raising the specter of a bloody end to the battle for Syria’s largest city as residents reported the resumption of shelling and brutal bombing runs.

Opponents of President Bashar Assad accused the government and its allies of scuttling the deal by adding new conditions, including the lifting of a rebel siege on two pro-government Shiite villages in nearby Idlib province.

However, hours after it crumbled, the rebels said the deal was back on. There was no comment from the government or its allies, and minutes after the new cease-fire was to take effect at 11:30 p.m. local time, there were still reports of shelling in the few blocks of the city under rebel control.

Three rebel spokesmen said the first group of wounded people and civilians were to be escorted out of the city early Thursday morning. They said the conditions had not changed, and that they had even agreed with the Russians on the exact number of buses and convoys to be deployed in the rescue.

The Syrian military media denied an agreement had been reached and said in a statement that the negotiations were “complicated.”

The evacuation was to have begun at dawn Wednesday, but quickly derailed, descending into terrifying violence. Residents said government buses arrived in the predawn hours at agreed upon meeting points, where the wounded were first in line to be evacuated after surviving weeks of intense fighting amid destroyed medical facilities and depleted supplies.

But they were turned away by pro-government militias manning the checkpoints. Then violence erupted: shelling and then airstrikes. The rebels retaliated, at one point shelling the pro-government villages of Foua and Kfraya in Idlib and detonating a car bomb in a frontline area.

Residents, activists and medical staff described mayhem in the tiny sliver of Aleppo still under opposition control as volleys of shells rained down on the area where tens of thousands of civilians were trapped alongside rebels in gutted apartment buildings and other shelters.

Videos shared online by residents huddling indoors recorded the sounds of war — deafening explosions that highlighted fears of a bloodbath. Rescuers were overwhelmed and a comprehensive casualty toll was impossible.

“They began to strike as if there’s no such thing as a cease-fire or civilian evacuation,” said Mahmoud Raslan, a local media activist.

Mohammed Abu Jaafar, head of forensics in eastern Aleppo, said residents felt “duped.”

“People have left their shelters …. to be ready for the evacuation. I can’t describe it,” Abu Jaafar said. “Since the morning, they started to target the areas where people have gathered. … These people were walking to the crossings designated for exit.”

The initial evacuation deal was mediated late Tuesday by Turkey and Russia as the rebel enclave rapidly dissolved, ceding more and more territory in the face of the brutal advance by Syrian forces, backed by Russia and Shiite militias from Lebanon, Iraq and Afghanistan. Along with Russia, Iran backs Assad’s government and has committed advisers and elite Revolutionary Guard forces to the government side. Turkey backs some of the rebel groups fighting to topple Assad.

It was an effective surrender of the rebel fighters who had held onto nearly half of Aleppo for more than four years.

Rebel spokesman Bassam Haj Mustafa accused the Syrian government and Iran of foiling the deal by imposing new conditions on the rebels, including lifting the opposition’s months-long siege of the Shiite villages of Foua and Kfraya in Idlib province. Calling that an “excuse,” he added: “They want a massacre and not concessions.”

Osama Abo Zayd, a legal adviser for the rebels, said that in talks to salvage the deal, the rebels offered to evacuate the wounded in the two towns, but said the matter was left to later negotiations that would also include the future of two Sunni towns besieged by government forces. He said Russian pressure rescued the deal.

Rami Abdurrahman, the head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the Syrian government and its allies also wanted the release of their fighters taken hostage by the rebels as well as the handover of over 250 wanted militant fighters.

“In exchange for this large numbers of evacuees, they want something in return,” Abdurrahman said. He estimated there were 5,000 fighters still in the opposition enclave, as well more than 15,000 civilians. Tens of thousands have already fled to government areas.

Abo Zayd said Iran also demanded the return of the remains of Iranians killed in Aleppo.

Assad, speaking in a series of interviews with Russian media on Wednesday, said the cease-fire was designed to stop his government’s advance in the city and “keep the terrorists and save them.”

He said Western countries pressured Russia for the truce when rebels appeared to be on the verge of losing Aleppo. “Hostilities end only in the areas where terrorists say they are ready to surrender or leave,” Assad said.

Asked if the Syrian army will move in on rebel-held territory in Idlib after taking Aleppo, he said Damascus would work out further military action with Moscow and Tehran after the government takes full control of Aleppo. “What city will be liberated next depends on where most terrorists receiving logistical assistance from abroad” are located, Assad said.

As the cease-fire collapsed early Wednesday, there was a flurry of diplomatic calls. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, spoke by telephone. Cavusoglu later spoke with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry. Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin also spoke.

The surrender of Aleppo’s remaining opposition-run neighborhoods to government control would be a turning point in Syria’s civil war, allowing Assad control of most of the country’s urban centers.

Mahmoud Bitar, a Syrian human rights activist based in Turkey who is contact with those trapped, said some civilians burned their houses because they didn’t want the militias to take over their belongings and houses.

“They thought they were going to get out but the militias stopped the ambulances at the checkpoints. Now they have nowhere to stay because the area is overwhelmed with people.”

The agreement reached Tuesday was meant to pave the way for thousands of civilians and rebel fighters to evacuate Syria’s second city, scene of some of the worst fighting in more than five years of war.

But cold and hungry civilians who had gathered before dawn to evacuate were instead plunged back into a familiar nightmare.

“Bombing is ongoing, no one can move. Everyone is hiding and terrified,” activist Mohammad al-Khatib told AFP from inside the city.

“The wounded and dead are lying in the street. No one dares to try and retrieve the bodies.”

The evacuation, agreed under a deal brokered by Russia and Turkey, had been due to begin at 5:00 a.m. but was delayed, with buses parked outside rebel-held areas left waiting.

Fighting then erupted anew in the ravaged city, withAssad’s regime, the rebels and their foreign allies trading accusations of blame.

Talks were underway Wednesday to save the fraying deal but have yet to produce an agreement, a source close to Syria’s government said.

“When an agreement is reached, it will be announced by Syrian authorities,” the source told AFP.

As booms of airstrikes and artillery fire rang out, an AFP correspondent in rebel areas saw panicked civilians running in the streets to find shelter, some hiding in the door frames of damaged buildings.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported “very intense clashes on every front line” and said at least two people had been killed in rebel areas.

State television said rebel rocket fire on government-controlled areas had killed at least seven people.

Former al-Qaida affiliate Fateh al-Sham Front said Wednesday evening that one of its suicide bombers detonated a car bomb at a regime position in southern Aleppo.

The Observatory also reported the attack but had no immediate information on casualties.

A source with knowledge of efforts to resuscitate the deal said negotiations were ongoing among Syria, opposition backer Turkey, and regime allies Russia and Iran.

Moscow has blamed rebels for violating the cease-fire, saying it expected opposition resistance in Aleppo to end in the next “two to three days.

And a source close to the government said Damascus objected to the number of people leaving, claiming rebels had sought to raise it from 2,000 to 10,000.

But Yasser al-Youssef from the Nureddin al-Zinki rebel group said the regime and its ally Iran sought to link the deal to other issues, including the fate of Fuaa and Kafraya, two Shiite-majority villages in northwestern Syria under rebel siege.

Turkey too accused Assad’s regime and its supporters of blocking the deal.

French President Francois Hollande joined Washington’s call for international observers to be sent in to oversee the evacuation.

Hollande said those trapped by the fighting should “be evacuated in a dignified and safe manner, under the supervision of international observers and in the presence of humanitarian organizations.”

Before the fighting resumed, crowds of civilians could be seen gathered in the streets of rebel areas from the early hours, some clutching bags of belongings, to await evacuation.

Some had slept in the open, despite the cold and heavy rain, and many were hungry after weeks without regular meals because of dwindling supplies caused by the army’s siege.

Turkey, which has backed the opposition, said those leaving would be taken to Idlib province, which is controlled by a powerful rebel alliance that includes Fateh al-Sham Front.

The agreement came amid international concern about the plight of civilians in the city, and as the U.N. said it had reports of atrocities being committed by advancing government forces.

The U.N. said Tuesday said it had credible reports of at least 82 civilians, including 11 women and 13 children, being executed in recent days.

And the U.N. Commission of Inquiry for Syria said Wednesday it had received reports opposition fighters were blocking civilians from fleeing Aleppo and using them as human shields.

It was unclear how many civilians remained in rebel territory, after an estimated 130,000 fled to other parts of Aleppo during the government advance.

More than 465 civilians, including 62 children, have died in east Aleppo during the assault, the Observatory said Wednesday in a new toll.

Another 142 civilians, among them 42 children, have been killed by rebel rocket fire on government-held zones in the same period, the monitor said.

The renewed airstrikes and shelling “most likely constitutes war crimes,” the U.N. said.

The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra’ad al Hussein, said he was appalled that the deal appeared to have collapsed.

“While the reasons for the breakdown in the cease-fire are disputed, the resumption of extremely heavy bombardment by the Syrian government forces and their allies on an area packed with civilians is almost certainly a violation of international law and most likely constitutes war crimes,” he added.

There was no immediate indication when the evacuation of civilians and rebel fighters might take place but a pro-opposition TV station said it could be delayed until Thursday.

There was no sign of Iran’s conditions being met. Insurgents fired shells at the two majority-Shiite villages from which Tehran wanted wounded to be evacuated, Foua and Kefraya, in Idlib province, causing some casualties, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov predicted that rebel resistance in Aleppo would last no more than two or three days. The defense ministry in Moscow said the rebels now controlled an enclave of only 2.5 sq. km (1 sq. mile).

Nobody had left by dawn under the plan, according to a Reuters witness waiting at the departure point, where 20 buses stood with engines running but showed no sign of moving into rebel districts.

People in eastern Aleppo had packed their bags and burned personal belongings, fearing looting by the Syrian army and its Iranian-backed militia allies.

The evacuation plan was the culmination of two weeks of rapid advances by the Syrian army and its allies that drove insurgents back into an ever-smaller pocket of the city under intense airstrikes and artillery fire.

By taking full control of Aleppo, Assad has proved the power of his military coalition, aided by Russia’s air force and an array of Shiite militias from across the region.

Rebels have been supported by the United States, Turkey and Gulf monarchies, but the support they have enjoyed has fallen far short of the direct military backing given to Assad by Russia and Iran.

The government and its allies have focused the bulk of their firepower on fighting rebels in western Syria rather than Islamic State, which this week managed to take back the ancient city of Palmyra, once again illustrating the challenge Assad faces re-establishing control over all Syria.

As the battle for Aleppo unfolded, global concern has risen over the plight of the 250,000 civilians who were thought to remain in its rebel-held eastern sector before the sudden army advance began at the end of November.

The rout of rebels in Aleppo sparked a mass flight of terrified civilians and insurgents in bitter weather, a crisis the United Nations said was a “complete meltdown of humanity.” There were food and water shortages in rebel areas, with all hospitals closed.

On Tuesday, the United Nations voiced deep concern about reports it had received of Syrian soldiers and allied Iraqi fighters summarily shooting dead 82 people in recaptured east Aleppo districts. It accused them of “slaughter.”

The Syrian army has denied carrying out killings or torture among those captured, and Russia said on Tuesday rebels had “kept over 100,000 people in east Aleppo as human shields.”

Fear stalked the city’s streets. Some survivors trudged in the rain past dead bodies to the government-held west or the few districts still in rebel hands. Others stayed in their homes and awaited the Syrian army’s arrival.

“People are saying the troops have lists of families of fighters and are asking them if they had sons with the terrorists. (They are) then either left or shot and left to die,” said Abu Malek al-Shamali in Seif al-Dawla, one of the last rebel-held districts.