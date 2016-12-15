Yamaguchi locals offer insight into unique history with Russia

Police wearing riot gear dotted the streets Thursday in Nagato, Yamaguchi Prefecture, where one welcome banner showing a drawing of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shaking hands said “A new start, from Nagato.”

Up to 4,100 police officers were dispatched to Yamaguchi to ensure security for the bilateral summit that was to be held later in the day. On Thursday, all elementary and junior high schools in the city of Nagato were served Russia-inspired piroshki for lunch.

The prefecture has a unique history with Russia. In the city of Hagi, a stone monument depicting injured Russian soldiers and the local residents who took care of them during the 1904-1905 Russo-Japanese war, stands in a temple in the Susa district.

According to local historian Takemasa Nishimura, 88, Russian warship crew members drifted ashore in the city from the Sea of Japan on May 28, 1905, after their vessel sank during the Battle of Tsushima.

Some residents initially refused to help the foreigners from the hostile nation. But the Susa village chief persuaded them, saying that there were no personal feelings of enmity between the residents and Russians.

The temple gave shelter to 33 Russians. The servicemen were grateful not only for the treatment of their wounds but for other displays of hospitality, including gifts of rice balls and tea, Nishimura said.

“We can consider the monument a token of international amity,” Nishimura said. “I hope the interactions between Japan and Russia at that time will be widely known.”

Japan and Russia have fought more than once, including in Manchurian border clashes and battles in World War II. The two nations have not concluded a peace treaty to formally end their wartime hostilities.

Nishimura hopes the two nations will clinch a peace treaty and go on to develop their friendship.

In Nagato, gravestones for the Japanese and Russian soldiers who died in the Battle of Tsushima stand on the seafront in the Kayoi district. It is said that residents at that time held services for both the Japanese and Russian bodies that washed ashore.

On Thursday, first lady Akie Abe and Nagato Mayor Kurao Onishi visited the grave and offered flowers. “I feel proud for the people’s mindset … that they have continued to pray for the victims, both friends and foes,” Abe said. “I want many Russians to know about it.”

Every year, local volunteers clean the gravestones and hold a memorial service. “I hope Russian President Vladimir Putin will come to know the history that has been handed down in the region,” said Isamu Niiya, 73, head of a Kayoi community group.

With Putin’s visit, Nagato hopes to lure Russian visitors to the city in the future.

Nagato features picture-perfect scenery of the Sea of Japan, as well as Motonosumi Inari Shrine and its tunnel of 123 red torii, which was selected as one of “Japan’s 31 most beautiful places” by CNN in 2015.

Earlier this month, Nagato City Hall held Russian classes for workers in the tourism industry. Last month, a civic group held a cooking class showing how to make piroshki with local ingredients, including Choshudori brand chicken, and elementary school students took part in peace studies related to the graves.

“Taking the summit as a great opportunity, we will consider how we can build new bonds between Nagato and Russia as a legacy of the Japan-Russia summit,” Masaaki Murakami, chief of public relations at City Hall, said.

Looking ahead, Nagato is eager to serve as the base camp for the Russian national team before the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, in tandem with Yamaguchi Prefecture, and to sign a friendship agreement with a city in Russia.