Senior U.S. official praises Osprey pilot’s decision to ditch

A senior U.S. government official said the pilot of the MV-22 Osprey that crashed Tuesday deserves credit for ditching the tilt-rotor aircraft off Okinawa to avoid hitting the city of Nago.

Daniel Russel, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, acknowledged Wednesday that the accident was “regrettable.” But he also said: “This did not put Japanese lives in danger. It put American lives in danger, you could argue.”

According to the U.S., the Osprey pilot chose to make an emergency landing in shallow water off Nago to avoid the danger of crash-landing in the city. All crew members were rescued.

“No one works harder than the U.S. military to avoid and prevent accidents and problems,” Russel said.

“American lives are put at risk every day in the risk of Japan. And we do this not as a favor to you, but in order to help ensure that Japan will remain sovereign and safe,” he emphasized.

The remarks contrast sharply with the anger and concern voiced by Okinawa residents after the crash.

On Thursday, Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga met with deputy chief Cabinet secretary Kazuhiro Sugita in Tokyo, urging the central government to take part in the crash investigation instead of leaving it up to the U.S. military.

Okinawa won’t be satisfied unless Tokyo gets involved, Onaga said.

The crash also prompted concern from environmentalists worried about the endangered dugong, a harmless sea mammal related to the manatee.

At least three dugongs have been confirmed as inhabiting the waters off Okinawa’s main island, and two of them often appear in areas near the accident site, according to a survey by the Defense Ministry’s Okinawa Defense Bureau.

Shinichi Hanawa, a member of a local environmental conservation network, said the accident site is abundant with the sea grass dugongs rely on for food.

“The accident could prevent dugongs from approaching there, causing them to be short of food,” Hanawa said.

The activists are also worried about the noise generated by the MV-22 Osprey because dugongs are sensitive to sound. The U.S. military has 24 MV-22s deployed at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma.

Hideki Yoshikawa of the Save the Dugong Campaign Center said dugongs typically feed in coastal areas at night.

“It is necessary to study what kind of impact such night training would have,” he said.

Mariko Abe of the Nature Conservation Society of Japan echoed his concerns, saying, “Military drills shouldn’t be conducted in (dugong) habitat areas.”