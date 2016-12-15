China installs weapons systems on artificial islands: U.S. think tank

China appears to have built up significant anti-aircraft and anti-missile systems on all seven of its man-made islands in the South China Sea’s Spratly chain, a U.S. think tank reported Wednesday, citing an analysis of new satellite imagery.

The analysis, by the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative (AMTI) at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, comes despite a pledge by Chinese President Xi Jinping in September not to “militarize” the islands in the South China Sea. China claims most of the strategic waterway, through which more than $5 trillion in annual trade passes. Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam all have rival claims.

According to the report, AMTI said it began tracking the construction of identical, hexagon-shaped structures at the largest artificial islands — Fiery Cross, Mischief and Subi Reefs — in June and July. All three are home to military-grade airfields and infrastructure.

“It now seems that these structures are an evolution of point-defense fortifications already constructed at China’s smaller facilities on Gaven, Hughes, Johnson, and Cuarteron Reefs,” the report said, citing satellite photos taken last month. At the four smaller islands, there appeared to be anti-aircraft guns and what were likely to be close-in weapons systems (CIWS) to defend against cruise missiles, it added.

“This model has gone through another evolution at China’s much-larger bases on Fiery Cross, Subi, and Mischief Reefs,” the report said.

“Each of these sports four structures, consisting of tiered hexagonal towers oriented toward the sea,” it said. “They are positioned so that any anti-aircraft guns and CIWS installations placed on them would cover all approaches to the base with overlapping fields of fire.”

While Xi told U.S. President Barack Obama in September that “China does not intend to pursue militarization,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying admitted the following month that “there certainly are a limited amount of necessary military facilities for defense purposes only.”

Wednesday’s report is likely to have confirmed this view.

“These gun and probable CIWS emplacements show that Beijing is serious about defense of its artificial islands in case of an armed contingency in the South China Sea,” it said. “Among other things, they would be the last line of defense against cruise missiles launched by the United States or others against these soon-to-be-operational air bases.”

In October, the U.S. Navy conducted its fourth “freedom of navigation” challenge in the past year to what Washington says are overreaching maritime claims by Beijing in the South China Sea. The operation was the first known patrol since a July ruling by an international arbitration court invalidated China’s claims to much of the strategic waterway. China blasted the ruling, calling it “waste paper.”

China halted its land-reclamation work last year and began focusing on “infrastructure development” of the islets, a Pentagon report released in May said.

Wednesday’s report said the new weapons systems would likely back up a defensive umbrella provided by the future deployment of mobile surface-to-air missile platforms like the HQ-9 system deployed to Woody Island in the Paracel chain, farther to the north in the South China Sea.

AMTI said that such a deployment could happen “at any time,” noting a recent Fox News report that components for SAM systems had been seen at the southeastern Chinese port of Jieyang, possibly destined for the South China Sea.

While the new armaments could not be definitively identified, experts said they are likely CIWS to protect against cruise missile strikes.

In a podcast interview accompanying the report, Cortez Cooper, an analyst with the Rand Corp., said that the deployment of the HQ-9 to the Spratlys would extend the Chinese defense network much deeper into the South China Sea.

“We’ve … seen the Chinese deploy the HQ-9 in the Paracels to Woody Island,” Cooper said. “Those systems can be placed … just as well on these islands and you begin to see a capability stretching out much further than just the point defenses … that can be networked to provide a much more complete umbrella over time.”

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has blasted the Chinese moves in the South China Sea. He has also surrounded himself with a number of advisers who are known China hawks, potentially signaling a tougher line toward Beijing on the issue.

The U.S. State Department refused comment on the report but reiterated its call to Beijing to halt the militarization of the disputed islands.

“As always, we’ve consistently called on China as well as other claimants to commit to peacefully managing and resolving disputes, to refrain from further land reclamation, construction of new facilities, and the militarization of disputed features,” spokesman John Kirby said.