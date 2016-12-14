Five crew members hurt when Futenma Marine Osprey ditches off Nago

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey aircraft ditched off Okinawa on Tuesday night in the first major accident involving the tilt-rotor transport aircraft in Japan.

The five crew members aboard ejected from the aircraft and were rescued by the U.S. military, the Defense Ministry said. They were transported to a U.S. naval hospital to receive treatment for injuries, the U.S. Marine Corps said on Twitter.

The accident of the aircraft, seen by many in Okinawa as accident-prone, came at a time when a showdown between the central and prefectural governments are deepening on the plan to move the operations of U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma within the prefecture.

Early Wednesday, Defense Minister Tomomi Inada asked Lt. Gen. Jerry Martinez, commander of U.S. Forces in Japan, to thoroughly investigate the cause of the crash and share information with Tokyo.

She also urged the U.S. side to suspend any Osprey flights until the cause of the accident becomes clear.

The Osprey tilt-rotor transport aircraft ditched off the eastern coast of the city of Uruma at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A Japan Coast Guard helicopter found the aircraft on a reef about 80 meters off Nago at around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday. The coast guard is trying to grasp the situation around the waters also with two of its patrol ships. It has asked the U.S. military to accept its probe into the cause of the mishap.

The aircraft, belonging to the Futenma base in the city of Ginowan, also in central Okinawa and south of Uruma, was believed to be undergoing training at the time of the incident.

Osprey, which take off and land like a helicopter but cruise like a plane, have been a matter of concern in Japan for some time. The U.S. military has deployed dozens of the aircraft to the Futenma base in a densely populated area in the prefecture.

The Japanese and U.S. governments are trying to move the Futenma base operations from Ginowan to the less populated Henoko coastal area of Nago. Okinawa, host to the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan, seeks to relocate the base outside the prefecture.

The five crewmembers aboard the Osprey were injured when the tilt-rotor aircraft suffered a “mishap” and landed in shallow water, the Pentagon said.

The aircraft conducted a “landing in shallow water” off Okinawa near the U.S. Marine Corps Camp Schwab, Pentagon spokesman Navy Capt. Jeff Davis said.

He did not immediately have additional details about the incident or whether the Osprey had crashed.

“It constitutes a mishap,” he said, noting that an investigation was underway.

The MV-22 Osprey is a tilt-rotor aircraft that can carry 24 Marine combat troops and combines the maneuverability of a helicopter with the speed and range of a turboprop plane.

The crewmembers in Tuesday’s incident were assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing.