Japan business confidence rebounds for first time in more than a year amid sliding yen

Confidence among some of the nation’s biggest firms has rebounded for the first time in more than a year, a key central bank survey showed Wednesday, as a sliding yen boosted hopes for their profits.

The Bank of Japan’s tankan report — a quarterly survey of more than 10,000 companies that is the broadest indicator of how Japan Inc. is faring — showed a reading of 10 among major manufacturers, rising from 6 in its previous report.

A positive figure means companies are on average optimistic.

The October-December reading marked the first on-quarter improvement since last year’s April-June report.

Confidence among small- and medium-size firms also strengthened in the latest report, while companies said they planned to boost their capital spending, although the pace remained weak.

The report offered some good news for Japan’s sputtering economic recovery.

Last week, the government downgraded its estimate for third-quarter growth to 0.3 percent, from an initial 0.5 percent reading.

The report is likely to take some pressure off Japan’s central bank to launch more easing measures after its last meeting of the year next week.

“The weakening of the yen is easing concerns among Japanese companies” Masamichi Adachi, a senior economist at JPMorgan Chase, told Bloomberg News.

“We don’t expect any additional monetary stimulus soon.”

Wednesday’s report for the final quarter of the year includes company polling following Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election.

The dollar has soared since the surprise November election result, on hopes for a big government spending package and higher interest rates under the Trump administration.

The yen is now trading at multimonth lows against the greenback, which makes Japanese products cheaper abroad and inflates the value of repatriated profits.

Japan’s economy contracted in the last three months of 2015, before bouncing back this year, although the recovery has been wobbly.

Officials are under intense pressure to deliver a boost to growth as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s spend-for-growth policies appear to falter.

He launched his Abenomics growth blitz in early 2013 — a mix of massive monetary easing, government spending and red-tape slashing.

But promised reforms to the highly regulated economy have been slow in coming.

Tokyo in July announced a whopping ¥28 trillion ($243 billion) package aimed at kick-starting growth, after Britain’s June vote to quit the European Union sent financial markets into a tailspin and initially sparked a rally of the safe-haven yen. The currency’s downtrend has since been reversed.

A cheaper yen could help shore up Japan’s inflation rate, which way below the Bank of Japan’s official 2.0 percent target.

The BOJ last month pushed back the timeline for hitting the target.

It now expects to hit the goal by March 2019 — four years later than its original target and the latest in a string of delays.