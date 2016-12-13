Michelle Obama pays last Christmastime visit as first lady to children’s hospital

Michelle Obama has made her final Christmastime visit as first lady to a Washington children’s hospital.

She was joined Monday by television and radio host Ryan Seacrest.

They read “Twas the Night Before Christmas” to a group of children and answered some of their questions.

Mrs. Obama says “it’s been an honor” to visit the hospital for the past eight Christmas seasons.

She also let the kids meet Bo and Sunny, the family dogs who accompanied her to the hospital.

Mrs. Obama answered several more questions afterward during a brief interview with Seacrest. The program was broadcast to patients throughout the hospital.

First Ladies have been making Christmastime visits to the hospital to cheer sick children since Bess Truman started the tradition in the 1940s.