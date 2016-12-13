Senior Russian official calls deal on WWII peace pact with Japan ‘virtually impossible’

The conclusion of a peace treaty with Japan to formally end World War II faces difficulties — including the dispute over Russian-held islands off Hokkaido — that are “virtually impossible” to overcome, a senior Russian official said.

In a recent news conference with Japanese media, the official also warned that Tokyo’s insistence on retaining economic sanctions on Moscow over its annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region in 2014 “hampers the (bilateral) relationship.”

The comments come ahead of talks between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Vladimir Putin scheduled to kick off Thursday in Japan, where the peace treaty and territorial issues will be high on the agenda.

For his part, Putin said ahead of his visit this week that Russia will strive to reach an elusive deal on the territorial dispute and normalize relations with Japan.

“The absence of a peace treaty between Russia and Japan is an anachronism inherited from the past and this anachronism should be eliminated,” Putin said in an interview with Japan’s NTV and Yomiuri Shimbun, according to a transcript released by the Kremlin. “But how to do this is a difficult question.”

The Putin-Abe talks will focus on overcoming the odds and reaching a deal on the four islands that were seized by Soviet troops in 1945. Japan has since demanded that they be returned in a dispute that has prevented the countries from inking a formal treaty to end the war.

Putin said the absence of a peace treaty is also impacting bilateral ties.

“We, of course, will strive to conclude this treaty,” Putin said. “We want full normalization of our relations.”

Abe will host the Russian leader at a hot spring resort in his ancestral city of Nagato, Yamaguchi Prefecture — a location the Kremlin strongman said he hopes will be conducive to “a frank, very substantive and, I hope, fruitful conversation.”

In his meeting with Japanese journalists at the Kremlin, Putin showed off a female Akita Inu dog named Yume that was given to him as a puppy by Japan in 2012 in return for Russia’s help in the wake of the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Japan had offered to give Putin a “bridegroom” for the dog on his upcoming visit, but he turned this down, an aide to Abe said Sunday.

Putin had earlier introduced Yume to Abe when he visited the Black Sea city of Sochi in 2014.

Putin said Yume is “in great form,” and is a “strict” guard dog.

His two-day visit to Japan, which will include a stop in Tokyo, has long been in the works and comes on the heels of two visits by Abe to Russia this year.

Experts view recent rapprochement efforts as a positive development for Moscow’s trade ties with Japan but doubt either side will budge on the territorial issue.

The two leaders are expected to sign a series of agreements to bolster business ties battered by the Ukraine sanctions.