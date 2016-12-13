Casino bill appears stalled in committee but LDP could force action in plenary session

Political wrangling over a divisive casino legalization bill dragged into Tuesday evening, with an Upper House committee appearing unable to pass it as scheduled amid fierce protests from opposition lawmakers. The move could motivate Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s coalition to resort to a controversial tactic Wednesday to bulldoze it through the Diet.

An eleventh-hour war of words between the ruling and opposition blocs broke out as the ongoing extraordinary Diet session was set to wrap up Wednesday after a two-week extension.

Advocates of the bill, including Abe, support what they call the establishment of integrated resorts (IR), including casinos, restaurants, shopping malls and theme parks, as a much-needed boost to Japan’s economy and tourism industry.

Opponents say the bill would trigger a raft of social ills such as surges in gambling addiction, organized crime and juvenile delinquency.

Opposition parties, including the Democratic Party and the Japanese Communist Party, have fought the bill, citing the haste with which it has been deliberated during the legislative session.

On Tuesday, DP Diet affairs chief Kazunori Yamanoi was quoted by media as saying he will “take every possible measure” to block the bill’s enactment, signaling his party’s intention to submit a no-confidence motion against the Abe Cabinet.

Toshihiro Nikai, secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Monday said flatly that the party would veto such a motion.

“No offense, but no matter how many times you resort to a no-confidence motion, the result will always the same — given how many seats we control. So I’d say bring it on,” he said.

Nikai said Tuesday that the LDP remains unwavering in its determination to pass the bill, which he described as “important legislation.”

“We’re facing a very difficult situation, but we still have some time left,” he said. “We are sticking to the stance that we will go all out” to pass it.

After what looked like the Upper House panel’s failure to adopt the bill, speculation emerged that the LDP could go ahead with the contentious tactic of sending the bill straight to Wednesday’s plenary session without committee-level approval.

Although not unprecedented, such a move would defy standard Diet protocol and likely provide the opposition camp with further ammunition to criticize the LDP for heavy-handedness.

Nikai declined to elaborate on whether the LDP will take that route. Failure to enact the bill Wednesday could result in the Diet session being extended again for a few more days.

Meanwhile, a bill to revamp the national pension system cleared a separate Upper House committee Tuesday evening despite widespread opposition protest.

The bill will change the way pension payments are calculated, sparking worries that from fiscal 2021 onward, benefits will be reduced in tandem with wage declines among the working population. The government defends the plan as necessary to “increase the sustainability of the system.”