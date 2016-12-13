Japan Display to take majority stake in Panasonic-Sony panel venture

Major panel maker Japan Display Inc. will take a majority stake in Joled Inc., a display producer created by Panasonic Corp. and Sony Corp., by buying shares from a state-backed turnaround fund, a source said Tuesday.

Japan Display, which currently owns a 15 percent stake in Joled, a maker of mid-to-large-size organic light-emitting diode panels, will buy more than a 35 percent stake from Innovation Network Corp. of Japan (INCJ), the source said.

Through the acquisition, Japan Display, which produces liquid crystal display panels for smartphones, hopes to improve its technological capabilities and expand its product lineup.

The latest push is also part of INCJ’s efforts to turn around Japan Display, which has suffered from sluggish sales of its mainstay smartphone displays.

INCJ — also the largest shareholder in Japan Display — holds a 75 percent stake in Joled, which was established last year by combining the organic LED businesses of Panasonic and Sony. The two companies own a 5 percent stake each in the new entity.

The turnaround fund is considering extending ¥75 billion ($650 million) in financial aid to Japan Display to enhance the financial standing of the maker of liquid crystal display panels for smartphones and automobile monitors.

Organic LED panels are thinner and brighter than LCDs and are expected to become the next-generation display with South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Display Co. leading the global market.

Japan Display will seek to bolster its position amid fierce competition with South Korean, Taiwanese and Chinese rivals by merging its research and development and sales divisions with those of Joled.

The LCD maker, also a key Apple Inc. supplier, has struggled this year amid sluggish iPhone sales.

In the year that ended in March, it logged a group net loss for the second straight year. For the April to September half, its net loss stood at ¥16.7 billion.

INCJ invested ¥200 billion in Japan Display in 2012, when the firm was set up through the merger of the display operations of Hitachi Ltd., Sony Corp. and Toshiba Corp.