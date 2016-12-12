Trump says he doesn’t need intel briefings, calls CIA claim of Russian hacking in election ‘ridiculous’

President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday called a recent CIA assessment of Russian hacking “ridiculous” and says he’s not interested in getting daily intelligence briefings — an unprecedented rejection of the nation’s massive and sophisticated intelligence apparatus.

Trump’s remarks come as key congressional Republicans joined Democrats in demanding a bipartisan investigation into the Kremlin’s activities and questioned consideration of Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson — who has close business ties with Moscow — as head of the State Department.

Asked whether he’s rejecting valuable intelligence on “Fox News Sunday,” Trump was defiant.

“I get it when I need it,” he said of the top-secret briefings sessions, adding that he’s leaving it up to the briefers to decide when a development represents a “change” big enough to notify him. “I don’t have to be told the same thing in the same words every single day for the next eight years.”

The CIA has concluded with “high confidence” that Russia sought to influence the U.S. election on behalf of Trump. The finding alarmed lawmakers, including Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain who said Sunday he planned to put Sen. Lindsay Graham, a staunch Trump critic, in charge of investigating the claim.

McCain has vowed to scrutinize Tillerson’s business relationship with Russia President Vladimir Putin, if Tillerson is nominated. Exxon steadily expanded its Russian business on his watch even as its rivals faced expropriation and regulatory obstacles. In 2013, Putin bestowed the Order of Friendship on Tillerson.

“Maybe those ties are strictly commercial and got to do with his business in the oil business. Fine,” McCain told CBS “Face the Nation.” And “we’ll give him a fair hearing. But is it a matter of concern? Certainly it should be a matter of concern.”

McCain wasn’t alone, raising questions about whether there would be enough blowback to sink a Tillerson nomination.

“Being a ‘friend of Vladimir’ is not an attribute I am hoping for from a #SecretaryOfState,” tweeted Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, Trump’s former campaign rival and a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. Bob Casey said the developments “raise serious questions about whether the incoming administration will adequately stand up to Russia’s aggression.”

Trump said Tillerson’s relationship with Moscow was a selling point.

“A great advantage is he knows many of the players, and he knows them well. He does massive deals in Russia. He does massive deals for the company,” Trump told “Fox News” in an interview broadcast Sunday. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker is impressive, and former bitter rival Mitt Romney is still in the mix, Trump added.

“These are all very different types of people,” he said. “But when you ask me about Rex, I mean, he’s a world-class player. There’s no question about it.”

Trump also rejected the CIA’s conclusion that Russia tried to interfere with the presidential election and blamed “very embarrassed” Democrats for the public release of the assessment. The Washington Post first reported the CIA finding on Friday.

“It’s ridiculous,” Trump said of the CIA’s assessment. He added, however, that he doesn’t necessarily oppose President Barack Obama’s order for a review of campaign-season hacking. “If you’re gonna to do that, I think you should not just say ‘Russia.’ You should say other countries also, and maybe other individuals.” The White House has said the probe would focus on any breaches by other countries, and past elections.

Trump’s incoming chief of staff, Reince Priebus, said Tillerson’s nomination is not a done deal but shrugged off allegations that Russia helped Trump win.

He said: “The Russians didn’t tell Clinton to ignore Wisconsin and Michigan,” two states she was expected to win that went instead for Trump.

“She lost the election because her ideas were bad. She didn’t fit the electorate. She ignored states that she shouldn’t have and Donald Trump was the change agent,” Priebus said on ABC’s “This Week.” Trump’s win, he added, “had nothing to do with the Russians.”

On other matters, Trump said he is leaving his worldwide business empire to his executives and children, vowing, that he will “have nothing to do with management.” He’s expected to discuss the arrangement at a news conference on Thursday.

He also said he is “studying” the Paris climate agreement to reduce carbon emissions. But he doesn’t want the agreement to put the U.S. “at a competitive disadvantage with other countries.”

The Republican president-elect’s comments casting doubt on reported U.S. intelligence findings pits him against some leading foreign policy voices in the U.S. Senate from his own party who on Sunday expressed alarm about election meddling by Moscow and called for a bipartisan investigation.

He blamed Democrats for putting out the media reports and said he did not believe they came from the Central Intelligence Agency.

Trump’s dismissal was perhaps aimed at squashing doubts about whether he won the Nov. 8 election fairly. However, his comments could also portend conflicts between the new president and the intelligence agencies he will command and feed criticism that his administration will be soft on Russia.

In his search for a secretary of state nominee, Trump is strongly leaning toward Tillerson, who has close ties with Moscow and has spoken out against U.S. sanctions on Russia.

McCain said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” program: “That would color his approach to Vladimir Putin and the Russian threat.”

U.S. intelligence agencies have told Congress and the administration of President Obama that Russia has grown increasingly aggressive in Syria and Ukraine and has stepped up activities in cyberspace including meddling, sometimes covertly, in European and U.S. elections.

A senior U.S. intelligence official told Reuters intelligence agencies have concluded with “high confidence” that not only did their Russian counterparts direct the hacking of Democratic Party organizations and leaders, but they did so to undermine Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Russian officials have denied all accusations of interference in the U.S. election.

Trump questioned whether the CIA was behind the reports that indicated Moscow wanted him in the White House. “I think the Democrats are putting it out,” he said in the interview.

McCain said on Sunday he was at a loss to explain Trump’s repudiation of the reports.

“I don’t know what to make of it because it’s clear the Russians interfered,” McCain said on CBS.

“Whether they intended to interfere to the degree that they were trying to elect a certain candidate, I think that’s a subject of investigation, but the facts are stubborn things.”

McCain and Graham joined Democratic Senators Chuck Schumer and Jack Reed on Sunday in expressing concern over possible Russian interference in a U.S. presidential election and said they will work together to investigate such cyberattacks.

“Recent reports of Russian interference in our election should alarm every American,” they said in the statement. “This cannot become a partisan issue. The stakes are too high for our country.”

McCain, chairman of the Armed Services Committee, said he would have a subcommittee led by Graham begin investigating the Russian hacking immediately.

Trump advisers disputed elements of the news reports, focusing particularly on a New York Times story saying that intelligence officials concluded the computer systems of the Republican National Committee also had been hacked. The fact that material from that intrusion had not been released, the Times reported, supported the conclusion that Russia was trying to help Trump.

“The RNC was absolutely not hacked,” incoming White House chief of staff Reince Priebus said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway said Trump would not interfere with any congressional inquiry, but also said the president-elect regarded the spate of hacking reports as part of an effort to relitigate the election.

“He absolutely respects the intelligence community,” Conway said on CBS. “What he has said is laughable or ridiculous is that this was meant to elevate him to the presidency.”

In the interview Trump touched on other issues — questioning U..S commitment to the “one China policy” without concessions from Beijing, criticizing “out of control” Pentagon arms contracts, and hailing Tillerson as “a world class player.”

But the controversy over the latest intelligence consensus on Russia and Trump’s skepticism of the findings dominated the conversation at a time of deepening political divisions over how to respond to the hacking attacks.

“These are the same people that said Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction,” Trump’s transition team said on Saturday, in an extraordinary rebuke of the spy agency.

Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said the hacking was definitely the work of the Russians.

“This was not China. This wasn’t a 400-pound guy in New Jersey or anyone else,” Schiff said, mocking similar comments Trump has made. “This was the Russians.”

He added: “The fact that we have a President-elect who is willing to disregard the overwhelming evidence of the intelligence community just on the basis of the Russian involvement in the hacking of institutions, tells me this will be a -resident who will disregard even the best assessments of the intelligence community when it doesn’t suit his own version of events. That is extraordinarily damaging.”

The New York Times quoted a senior administration officials as saying there was “high confidence” that the Russians hacked both the Democratic and Republican National Committees, but leaked only documents damaging to Hillary Clinton through WikiLeaks.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has denied links with Russia’s government.

Trump dismissed the reports as an attempt by Democrats to excuse their embarrassing election loss, asserting that U.S. spy agencies were fighting among themselves and there is “great confusion” over the issue.

“Nobody really knows,” he said. “They have no idea if it’s Russia or China or somebody. It could be somebody sitting in a bed some place. They have no idea.”

Trump suggested he had little confidence in the U.S. intelligence agencies and would clean house once in office.

“We’re going to have different people coming in because we have our people, they have their people. And I have great respect for them. But if you read the stories, the various stories, they’re disputing. And certain groups don’t necessarily agree.”

Trump has kept the U.S. intelligence community at arms length since his election, pointedly eschewing their daily briefing on world threats.

