SDF may pull out of South Sudan if security situation worsens: Inada

Defense Minister Tomomi Inada has suggested the possibility of withdrawing Ground Self-Defense Force personnel from the U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan if local security conditions deteriorate due to protracted large-scale fighting.

“If a situation like the exchange of fire in July (in the capital city of Juba) continues for a long time, and the (GSDF) personnel cannot carry out meaningful activities while securing their safety, it would be possible for us to consider withdrawing them even if the five principles governing (Japan’s) participation in U.N. peacekeeping operations are met,” Inada said in a recent interview.

One of the five principles stipulates that a cease-fire between conflicting parties must be in place.

The GSDF troops in strife-torn South Sudan are tasked primarily with engineering work. including infrastructure development.

They are newly authorized to carry out more dangerous duties under the controversial national security laws, including the rescue of U.N. personnel and other members of the peacekeeping mission if they come under armed attack at locations away from the usual areas of GSDF activity.

In the interview, conducted last week, Inada said, “It’s meaningful that the legal foundations for the new duties have been clarified and GSDF troops can now receive sufficient training.”

SDF personnel have provided protection for other peacekeepers in past missions in response to requests, but the lack of training for such tasks and legal stipulations imposed a strain on SDF personnel, Inada said.

On the possible execution of the new duties, she said, “The troops are well-trained, and I think they will not push themselves too hard.”

“I’m not concerned,” she said. “The chief commander (of the GSDF unit in South Sudan) is a person who can make the right judgment calmly.”