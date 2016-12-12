Japan denies Chinese allegations of dangerous conduct by ASDF fighter jets

Japan said Monday that it had issued a strong protest over claims that its fighter jets had engaged in “dangerous and unprofessional” behavior when they were scrambled over the weekend in response to Chinese aircraft that flew between Miyako Island and Okinawa’s main island.

“I have received a report that the Japanese planes did not conduct any close-range interference against the Chinese military planes … or threaten the safety of the Chinese military planes or their personnel,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said. The Air Self-Defense Force fighter jets also did not fire what Beijing calls “interference bombs,” or decoy projectiles, he added.

“That China’s military unilaterally announced something clearly different from the facts is extremely regrettable and harms improving ties between Japan and China. We have issued a strong protest to the Chinese side,” he said.

Suga’s harsh words came days after the two Asian powers continued their recent tit-for-tat moves in the airspace above the Western Pacific.

The Defense Ministry in Tokyo said the Air Self-Defense Force had scrambled fighter jets Saturday after six Chinese military aircraft flew through the strategically important Miyako Strait, bound for the Pacific. There was no violation of Japanese airspace.

The ministry’s Joint Staff Office said that the six Chinese planes consisted of two Su-30 fighters, two H-6 bombers, one Tu-154 surveillance plane and one Y-8 surveillance plane. The Su-30 fighters crossed the strait and then made a U-turn to head toward the East China Sea while the surveillance planes and bombers headed toward the Bashi Channel, south of Taiwan.

China’s Defense Ministry slammed the scramble, saying that it had “expressed grave concern” over the Japanese fighter jets, which it said harassed and shot the decoy projectiles at Chinese air force planes, spokesman Yang Yujun said in a statement.

“The Miyako Strait is a universally acknowledged international flight passage,” Yang said. “The exercise had been planned within this year’s air force training routine. It does not target any specific country nor objective and it adheres to international law and practices.”

The Defense Ministry in Tokyo said Air Self-Defense Force fighter jets scrambled “in compliance with strict procedures that are based on international law and the law governing the Self-Defense Forces.”

Suga, the government’s top spokesman, said Monday that Tokyo would keep a steady eye on the “expanding and increasing” actions of the Chinese military in the area and make every effort to “firmly protect our country’s land, sea and airspace and, in accordance with international and domestic law, take strict measures against any invasion of our airspace.”

In a statement posted on its website, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry also noted the long-range exercises — the first such flights since a Dec. 2 telephone call between Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump stoked anger in Beijing.

Saturday’s flight mirrored a similar one by Chinese fighters and bombers through the area late last month. The ASDF also scrambled its fighters in response to that flight.

China has accused Japan of “unprofessional and dangerous” provocations — including radar lock-ons of military aircraft — amid a record spike in scrambles by the ASDF.

Beijing and Tokyo have seen a number of incidents in the air and at sea this year as a dispute over the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea continues to boil. This has prompted concern over prospects of an accidental clash of the two Asian giants near the tiny islets, which are known as the Diaoyu in China.

China’s state-run Global Times newspaper said in a report Saturday that “it was rare for the Chinese Defense Ministry to announce such encounters between Chinese and Japanese air forces,” adding that it could be a signal Beijing “wishes to address similar situations more proactively.”

The two sides, however, remain at loggerheads over a maritime and air communication protocol intended to prevent accidental clashes between aircraft and vessels. Implementation has been stalled since Japan effectively nationalized the Senkakus in 2012.

In the meantime, Beijing’s forays into the Western Pacific and East China Sea are expected to continue.

China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force announced in mid-September that it will be organizing “regular” exercises that fly past the so-called first island chain — a strategically important entryway into the Western Pacific that includes Japan’s Ryukyu Islands and Taiwan.

The air force said it would focus on improving the quality of such drills, “flying over island chains, controlling the East China Sea and cruising the South China Sea.”

Experts say the extensive chains of Pacific islands that ring China are seen by some in Beijing as a natural barrier that contains China and its navy. But other Chinese military theorists reportedly view the island chains more as benchmarks or springboards for Chinese military operations.