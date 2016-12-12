South Korea PM to be briefed on state affairs following Park impeachment

South Korean Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn will begin getting official briefings from aides of President Park Geun-hye on Monday, having assumed presidential authority in a caretaker role following her impeachment by parliament last week.

Hwang has sought to calm anxiety over national security and to reassure financial markets while Park’s presidency is held in limbo pending the outcome of a Constitutional Court review of her impeachment, which may take up to 180 days.

Until then, Park will remain in the presidential Blue House a few blocks north of the main government complex where Hwang’s office is located.

Eight of the Constitutional Court’s nine judges met Monday to discuss how to proceed with the case but has not set dates for public hearings, its spokesman, Bae Bo-yoon, told a briefing.

At least six of the nine judges have to concur for the motion to be upheld.

The court will next week decide on the date for the two sides’ lawyers to appear for a preliminary hearing, he said.

Park, whose father ruled the country for 18 years after seizing power in a 1961 coup, has been accused of colluding with a friend and a former aide, both of whom have been indicted, to pressure big businesses to donate to foundations set up to back her policy initiatives.

She has denied wrongdoing but apologized for carelessness in her ties with her friend, Choi Soon-sil.

Park has yet to announce her defense team, which is expected to be made up of at least four lawyers, including an attorney she had retained last month.

Park’s term was set to end in February 2018. If the court upholds her impeachment, she will become the first elected South Korean leader to be ejected from office in disgrace.

If that were to happen, a new election would be held within 60 days to pick a successor who will serve a full five-year term.

Hwang will get briefings from senior presidential secretaries on foreign policy, judicial, personnel and economic affairs on Monday and Tuesday, the Blue House said, giving no further details.

Hwang has chaired a National Security Council meeting, met the Cabinet twice and visited the military headquarters since assuming presidential powers late on Friday.

On Sunday, state prosecutors charged two more former senior officials as part of their investigation of a corruption scandal that has led to Park’s impeachment and the indictment of former aides and Choi Soon-sil.

Park herself has immunity from indictment while she is in office but could face prosecution if she is removed.

The scandal erupted in October and has drawn large street protests in Seoul for the past seven Saturdays, with the crowds calling for Park to step down immediately.

On Monday, South Korean shares opened at their highest level since Oct. 25 as investors felt some uncertainty was cleared up after the impeachment vote. But modest gains were quickly erased due to prospects of a U.S. interest rate increase this week.