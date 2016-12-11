Swedish king presents Japanese scientist Ohsumi with Nobel Prize at Stockholm ceremony

Japanese microbiologist Yoshinori Ohsumi received the 2016 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine at a ceremony in Stockholm on Saturday for his work on autophagy, a protein-recycling process within cells.

At the ceremony, held in a concert hall on the 120th anniversary of Swedish scientist Alfred Nobel’s death, Ohsumi, 71, stepped to center-stage as an orchestra gave a performance after his achievements were explained.

Ohsumi, honorary professor at the Tokyo Institute of Technology, then received his medal and diploma from Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf amid fanfare.

He is the 25th Japanese recipient of a Nobel Prize, and 2016 marks the third straight year that a Japanese has been awarded the prestigious prize.

Later Saturday, Ohsumi attended the Nobel Banquet in the Blue Hall at Stockholm City Hall, which brought together about 1,300 participants.

In a speech, Ohsumi looked back on the almost 40 years since he started research on yeast, which eventually led to his discovery of cell autophagy mechanisms.

“I would like to take this opportunity to note my appreciation for the many lessons and wonderful gifts from yeast — perhaps my favorite of all being sake and liquor,” he said.

In 1988, Ohsumi discovered specific mechanisms of autophagy, a process of breaking down and recycling unwanted proteins, in yeast. He elucidated in 1996 and beyond that autophagy is commonly found in a broad range of animals and plants, including human.

It has recently been known that autophagy is related to diseases including Alzheimer’s and cancer.

After the ceremony, Ohsumi said he feels that the two months since the announcement of his selection as a Nobel Prize winner passed by quickly.

During the event, his family members gathered on stage with him and took pictures. His 69-year-old wife, Mariko, said her husband was inspirational during the ceremony.

U.S. singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, 75, winner of this year’s Nobel Prize in Literature, was absent from the award ceremony.

American singer Patti Smith, who was deeply influenced by Dylan, performed “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall,” one of the musician’s hit tunes, on his behalf.