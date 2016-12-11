Polluted water in Toyosu food market facility basements to be pumped out

An panel of experts examining environmental safety issues at the planned Toyosu wholesale food market in Tokyo agreed Saturday to pump out water accumulating in the basements of the market’s main facilities, concluding that the water very likely contains mercury.

In its third round of meetings the panel, appointed by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, also agreed to continue monitoring concentrations of mercury contained in the air in the hollow underground structures following the removal of the water.

At a news conference after the panel meeting, Tatemasa Hirata, chairman of the panel and chief of the Open University of Japan’s Wakayama Study Center, said it will take around three months to pump the water out of the basements.

“We plan to observe (toxic) concentration levels after the basement floor surfaces are exposed to the air,” Hirata said.

Surveys in late September and early October detected mercury concentrations up to seven times the state-set limit in the basements of the main facilities, including the fruit and vegetable market building, at the Toyosu market site in Koto Ward, which is to take over the aging Tsukiji central wholesale market in neighboring Chuo Ward.

Between Nov. 17 -23, the metropolitan government ventilated the underground structures by fans following a recommendation from the experts’ panel. Mercury concentration levels dropped below the state-set limit just after the ventilation.

A week later, however, the figures rose again in the basement of the fruit and vegetable market facility, topping the safety limit at one observation point.

Panel members, therefore, judged that small amounts of mercury contained in the basement water are very likely to have volatilized.

After the ventilation, above-limit mercury and benzene were also detected from an underground observation hole located near a passageway connecting two of the main facilities.

At Saturday’s meeting, experts agreed to keep monitoring the status, suspecting that the ventilation was not enough.

The empty underground structures are at the center of environmental safety concern over the Toyosu market site. It came to light this summer that planned soil-laying work for pollution control had not been carried out for the main facilities and, instead, the empty structures had been created.

The pollution-fighting work was planned after the detection of harmful substances — including benzene — in concentrations above state-set limits, in soil at the Toyosu site, which once was home to a Tokyo Gas Co. plant.