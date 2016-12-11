Empress skips martial arts event due to bout of bronchitis

Empress Michiko has a mild fever and other symptoms of acute bronchitis, the Imperial Household Agency said Sunday.

The 82-year-old wife of Emperor Akihito canceled a planned appearance at the Japan Cup Karatedo Championships in Tokyo in the afternoon. An agency source said the Empress will rest at the Imperial Palace as she does not need to be hospitalized immediately.

She has had a cough since last month and was diagnosed as suffering from acute bronchitis Friday evening, the agency said.

In September 2010 the Empress canceled some events after suffering what was suspected to be a bout of asthma.