‘Comfort women’ statue unveiled at Washington event, but permanent site undecided

During a ceremony held at a park in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, a group of Korean-Americans unveiled a statue of a girl, which symbolized the issue of “comfort women” who were forced to serve Japanese troops before and during World War II.

The group aimed to set up the statue in Washington by Saturday, which marked this year’s Human Rights Day, but the statue’s location has not been decided as the group’s efforts were regarded by some as a political campaign.

The statue, created in South Korea, is a replica of a statue erected in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul.

By next spring the group hopes to find a permanent place where it can set up the statue.

At Saturday’s ceremony, Kil Won-ok, an 89-year-old former comfort woman from South Korea, said she hopes that a good location will be found to give the statue a permanent home.

According to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon sent a letter to Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser requesting her support in finding a permanent site.

Near the U.S. capital, a stone monument in honor of former comfort women was installed within the premises of a local government building in Virginia in 2014.