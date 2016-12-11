Citizens attend rallies to protest newly assigned rescue duties for SDF personnel in South Sudan

Japanese citizens, during a protest march and a rally held in Tokyo on Sunday, voiced opposition to rescue duties newly assigned to Ground Self-Defense Force personnel on a U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

The event was held the day before the personnel are authorized to perform the controversial task.

Participants chanted slogans such as “Protect the Constitution” and “Withdraw the SDF.”

A protest march in Machida, in western Tokyo, attracted about 150 participants, including couples pushing baby strollers. Organizers distributed red Santa Claus caps to them.

“I took part as I want to protect the future society in which my children will live,” said Megumi Matsumura, a 36-year-old housewife from Machida who joined the march with her husband and three children. “I’m worried that killing somebody and being killed may become commonplace.”

Takako Saito, 86, looked back on the days during World War II. “Once war breaks out, it would be difficult to turn back. We have to stop it before someone dies,” she said with a serious look on her face.

Under the national security laws, which came into force in March, GSDF personnel in South Sudan will be allowed to defend and rescue U.N. officials and other members in the peacekeeping mission if they come under armed attack in locations away from the usual areas of the GSDF’s activity.

The GSDF troops can use weapons not only for self-defense but also to carry out the new duties under the laws, which allow Japan to exercise the right to collective self-defense, or coming to the aid of an ally under assault, and expand the scope of activity the SDF can undertake overseas.

In front of Shinjuku Station, a rally was held to oppose the exercise of the right to collective self-defense, restarts of nuclear reactors and constitutional amendments.

Participants in the event included opposition party lawmakers.

“(Prime Minister Shinzo) Abe’s government is apparently waiting for someone to be killed in South Sudan,” said chief organizer Ryu Morita, a 52-year-old company worker. “It seems to be planning to revise the Constitution on the grounds that the lives of SDF troops could not be protected due to (the Constitution’s war-renouncing) Article 9.”