U.S. Marine pilot in F/A-18 crash off Kochi confirmed dead

A U.S. Marine Corps fighter pilot whose F/A-18 crashed into the Pacific Ocean has been confirmed dead, a U.S. official said Thursday.

The F/A-18 crashed into the sea south of Koichi Prefecture late Wednesday afternoon when it was flying with another aircraft within air space used by the U.S. military for training.

The pilot ejected from the aircraft before it crashed. On Thursday a Maritime Self-Defense Force boat recovered the pilot, who was then taken to the U.S. Iwakuni base in Yamaguchi Prefecture.

Marine Corps spokeswoman Capt. Sarah Burns said the pilot had been “pronounced deceased,” and she identified him as Capt. Jake Frederick.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the pilot. The cause of the crash is still unknown,” Burns said.

Defense Minister Tomomi Inada said Friday that her ministry has urged the U.S. to investigate the cause of the accident and take measures to prevent a recurrence.

“I want to strongly ask for thorough confirmation of the safety (of the F/A-18) before flying,” Inada told a news conference.

The accident came as U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter visited Japan as part of his last Asian tour, and just a few months after a U.S. Marine Corps AV-8 Harrier jet that took off from U.S. Kadena Air Base in Okinawa Prefecture crashed off the prefecture’s main island. Its pilot ejected safely and was later rescued by the U.S. Air Force.