Niigata ceremony commemorates victims of Pearl Harbor attack

Memorial fireworks were launched in Nagaoka, Niigata Prefecture, on Thursday for those who died in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, marking the 75th anniversary of the incident.

Viewers who gathered on a bank of the Shinano River also prayed for peace. Nagaoka is the hometown of Isoroku Yamamoto, commander-in-chief of the Imperial Japanese Navy’s Combined Fleet, which led the attack that opened the war between Japan and the United States.

The fireworks memorial event, which has been held every year since 2011, is funded mainly by donations from Nagaoka citizens.

Chiga Watanabe, the 61-year-old head of the executive committee, said the event was started because “the number of people who don’t know what day Dec. 8 is has increased.”

Shiragiku all-white fireworks were set off for the event. Shiragiku is Japanese for white chrysanthemum.

The fireworks were launched to console victims of not only the Pearl Harbor attack but also wars and terrorist attacks around the world, as well as to pray for world peace.

“It’s important to pass down what the fireworks mean to children in Nagaoka, the birthplace of Isoroku Yamamoto,” Watanabe said.

Seiji Kase, a 94-year-old local pyrotechnician, designed the shiragiku fireworks.

Kase pondered how to express the repose of a soul through fireworks and came up with the pure shiragiku design.

Kase, a former detainee in Siberia, launched the first shiragiku fireworks in Khabarovsk in the Russian Far East for the souls of his fellow soldiers killed in World War II.

In Nagaoka, 1,486 people were killed in U.S. airstrikes during the war.

Shiragiku fireworks are launched every year in August, when the airstrikes took place, to pray for those who died in the attacks. The displays are conducted mainly by Akira Kase, 58, Seiji’s eldest son.

In August last year, Nagaoka and Honolulu, which became sister cities in 2012, jointly held a memorial ceremony at Pearl Harbor. Three shiragiku fireworks were launched at the ceremony.

On Dec. 26 to 27, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit Hawaii, where he will go to Pearl Harbor with outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama to remember the victims of the attack, which happened on Dec. 7, 1941, local time.

Japanese and U.S. nationals “fought for their countries, but war is a meaningless thing,” Seiji Kase said. He expressed hopes that war will never be repeated.

“The shiragiku fireworks are beautiful, but I feel a bit sad when they go out,” Tomi Kaneko, an 82-year-old Nagaoka local who lost her father and older sister in the war, said during her visit to the event. “They remind me of my remorse over the war.”