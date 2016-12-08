Tokyo insurer consultancy poll finds 26.6% of people aged 20-60 experienced harassment

A quarter of people aged between 20 and 60 have experienced some sort of harassment, with the largest number saying they have been tormented at work, according to a survey by an insurance consulting firm.

Tokyo-based IRRC Corp.’s survey conducted on 400 men and women online in October showed that 213 of them, or 26.6 percent, said they suffered harassment, while 8 percent said they have harassed someone and 44.9 percent said they are not sure.

“There is a high possibility that in some cases people are offending others unconsciously,” an official who conducted the survey said.

The largest number of both men and women said they suffered bullying at the workplace, dubbed “power harassment.” Women respondents said they also experienced sexual harassment, as well as moral harassment and so-called kajihara, meaning getting too little credit for their housework.

As for places where they were harassed, the largest number of men cited the workplace, followed by school, while women gave the workplace followed by home. More than 70 percent of respondents said they have been harassed by their boss.

Asked how they dealt with harassment, 45.1 percent said they have done nothing, while 16.4 percent complained directly and 10.3 percent consulted their superiors. Some responded that they were ignored or advised to quit work after they complained or consulted about harassment cases.