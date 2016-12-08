Nobel laureate Ohsumi urges youth to ask fundamental questions, however ‘naive’

Japanese scientist Yoshinori Ohsumi, who won this year’s Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine for his study on cell recycling, encouraged young people Wednesday to pursue fundamental questions, however “naive” they may appear.

The 71-year-old honorary professor of Tokyo Institute of Technology made the remarks at a news conference at the Karolinska Institute, home of the Nobel Assembly, ahead of the prize award ceremony.

He also said he is nervous about the series of events that await him in the days ahead, culminating in the Nobel Prize Award Ceremony on Saturday, but added he is looking forward to them.

Ohsumi was awarded the Nobel prize for elucidating “autophagy,” an intracellular process that degrades and recycles proteins. His discoveries are believed to have opened up the possibility of new treatments for illnesses including cancer and Parkinson’s disease.

Autophagy, Greek for “self-eating,” has been known for over 50 years but its fundamental importance in physiology and medicine was only recognized after Ohsumi’s “paradigm-shifting” research in the 1990’s, according to Karolinska. Ohsumi said in a previous press conference that the starting point of his research was doing “what others don’t.”