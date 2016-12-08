Ships, jets, vets mark Pearl Harbor 75th anniversary as Obama praises ‘power of reconciliation’ with Japan

Thousands observed a moment of silence before fighter jets streaked across the sky during a ceremony Wednesday at Pearl Harbor marking the 75th anniversary of the attack that plunged the United States into World War II and left more than 2,300 service members dead.

The crowd bowed their heads at the precise moment decades ago when Japanese planes began their assault on the U.S. naval base at the harbor. And they stood and clapped when survivors joined active-duty servicemen and women and National Park Service rangers in dedicating wreaths to those killed.

Attendees also gave a lengthy ovation to Adm. Harry Harris of the U.S. Pacific Command when he spoke in favor of standing for the national anthem.

The anniversary is a tribute to “what freedom does when it is faced with fascism,” said Paul Hilliard of the National World War II Museum.

“America went abroad to gain freedom for millions of other people,” said Hilliard, a Marine veteran and one of several dignitaries and officials who presented wreaths for the fallen at a memorial over the sunken hull of USS Arizona. “We are kind of unique. We are an exceptional nation.”

Wednesday’s ceremony started with the USS Halsey sounding its whistle to mark the start of the moment of silence at 7:55 a.m. It ended with F-22 fighter jets flying in formation overhead.

Harris told the crowd the servicemen attacked at Pearl Harbor “engaged the enemy as best they could,” and there is sorrow for those who died. “Yet we are also inspired by their great gift to the world — the gift of freedom itself,” he said.

Harris also said: “You can bet that the men and women we honor today” never failed to stand for the national anthem. The crowd applauded for nearly a minute.

In recent months, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and others have knelt through the anthem to protest police brutality and the treatment of minorities — drawing both criticism and acclaim.

Reached later, Pacific Command spokesman Robert Shuford said Harris’ remarks “speak for themselves.”

The ceremony wrapped up with Marines firing a gun salute and the Pacific Fleet band playing taps.

Laura Stoller accompanied her adoptive grandfather and Pearl Harbor survivor, Stan VanHoose of Beloit, Wisconsin, to the event. At one point, she watched as crowds jostled for autographs and photos with survivors.

“All of these men who for so long didn’t get the recognition they deserve — they’re soaking it up. And it’s so fun to see,” Stoller said.

VanHoose, 96, served on the USS Maryland.

Fellow survivor Jim Downing of Colorado Springs, Colorado, said he returns to Hawaii for the anniversary commemorations to be with his shipmates.

“We get together and have a great time and compare our stories,” he said.

Downing said fear, anger and pride overcame him as Japanese planes bombed Pearl Harbor. Then a newlywed sailor, he recalled a Japanese plane flying low and slow in his direction as he rushed to his battleship from his home after learning of the attack on the radio.

“When he got the right angle, he banked over, turned his machine guns loose,” Downing, now 103, said in an interview at a Waikiki hotel. “He didn’t bank far enough so it went right over my head.”

The next aviator might have better aim, Downing remembers thinking. And with nowhere to hide, “I was afraid,” he said.

His ship, the USS West Virginia, was hit by nine torpedoes.

“We were sinking, and everything above the water line was on fire,” he said.

Downing said he felt proud while watching sailors balance the capsizing ship by allowing water to seep in. The tactic let the giant battleship slide into mud below.

The West Virginia lost 106 men. Downing, who also served as the ship’s postmaster, spent two hours fighting fires and checking the name tags of the dead so he could write their families personal notes about how they died.

Pearl Harbor events took place across the country Wednesday. In Texas, hundreds of well-wishers applauded World War II veterans George H.W. Bush and Bob Dole during a patriotic ceremony. A tattered U.S. flag that flew at Pearl Harbor was on display at an Ohio museum, and dozens of WWII veterans in the Cincinnati region recounted their experiences for high school students gathered at the Sharonville Convention Center.

President Barack Obama issued a statement saying he and first lady Michelle Obama join Americans in remembering those who gave their lives on Dec. 7, 1941.

“We can never repay the profound debt of gratitude we owe to those who served on our behalf,” he said.

The president said he will visit the USS Arizona Memorial later this month President Obama on Wednesday also praised the alliance between Japan and the United States exactly 75 years after the surprise attack.

President-elect Donald Trump also marked the milestone anniversary with a message praising the “American heroes” who died in the raid.

Prime Minister Abe is set to make a historic visit to a memorial in Pearl Harbor later this month — the first such visit by a Japanese leader — when Obama is scheduled to join him.

“As a testament that even the most bitter of adversaries can become the closest of allies, I look forward to visiting the USS Arizona Memorial later this month along with (Abe),” Obama said in a statement.

“This historic visit will stand as a tribute to the power of reconciliation and to the truth that the United States and Japan — bound by an alliance unimaginable 75 years ago — will continue to work hand-in-hand for a more peaceful and secure world,” he added.

Japan’s devastating attack on December 7, 1941, caught America off guard, sinking or heavily damaging eight U.S. battleships.

The two-hour assault killed 2,403 Americans and injured more than 1,100 others.

Abe’s visit to Hawaii will come a few months after Obama visited Hiroshima, where a U.S. bomber dropped one of two atomic bombs that would lead to Japan’s surrender.

Japanese officials say Abe will not be making an apology for the Pearl Harbor attack, but commemorate the war’s victims.

Recalling the huge death toll from Pearl Harbor, Obama underscored how those soldiers’ sacrifices galvanized the resolve of millions of U.S. troops and civilians.

“In the hours after the attack, President Roosevelt promised that ‘the American people in their righteous might will win through to absolute victory,'” Obama said.

“Thanks to the heroism of a generation, we did.”

Trump sent out his own statement praising those killed and wounded at Pearl Harbor.

“Their shared sacrifice reminds us of the great costs paid by those who came before us to secure the liberties we enjoy, and inspires us to rise to meet the new challenges that stand before us today,” Trump said, while Vice-President-elect Mike Pence visited a World War II memorial in Washington.

Hawaii has organized a string of events and commemorations to mark the 75th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack.

With survivors now at least in their 90s, it is possibly the last big-number anniversary they can attend, seen as a “last hurrah.”

U.S. and Japanese representatives on Tuesday visited the wreck of the USS Arizona, where 1,177 sailors and Marines died. The ship’s rusting remains, still visible, are now a memorial.

They extended a peace offering by pouring bourbon from a World War II water bottle into the hallowed waters.

During the event, known as the “Blackened Canteen ceremony,” the drink is tipped from a container believed to have been held by a U.S. airman killed in 1945 when his plane collided with another over Japan.

A local farmer later recovered the canteen and built monuments to promote peace between Japan and America.

During his May 27 visit to Hiroshima, Obama clasped hands with one survivor and hugged another.

He reiterated calls for a nuclear-free world, but offered no apology for the atomic bombings, having insisted that he would not revisit decisions made by U.S.President Harry Truman at the close of a brutal war.