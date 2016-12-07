Black swan at Nagoya zoo latest to succumb to spreading bird-flu outbreak

The avian flu is spreading across Japan, with a black swan at an Aichi Prefecture zoo apparently becoming the latest to become infected.

The swan at Higashiyama Zoo and Botanical Gardens in Nagoya had a positive reaction to a simple flu test on Tuesday. The swan died later in the day.

Tottori University will take one week to confirm the results of the test.

The swan had lived in a pond in the open air near the main gate, where wild birds can fly in and out.

Nagoya announced it will make part of the zoo’s bird-feeding area off limits from Wednesday.

Aichi Prefecture will inspect two poultry farms within a 3-km radius of the zoo to check if there is any abnormality.

The swan’s death is one of the most recent cases of bird flu infection.

Other recent cases include an outbreak in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, where a gene test of a wild black-headed gull on a lake proved positive of the H5-type bird flu.

In Izumi, Kagoshima Prefecture, a dead Eurasian wigeon was found and its reaction to the highly pathogenic H5N6-type bird flu was positive. The case brought the number of avian flu infections of wild birds to 21 in the city this winter.

Based on confirmation that avian flu infections were increasing, Yokohama announced it would close parts of bird exhibitions at its zoos Wednesday, including Yokohama Zoo Zoorasia and Nogeyama Zoo.