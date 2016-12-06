Taxi rams through Tokyo intersection; bicyclist seriously injured

Four people were injured, including one seriously, when a taxi crashed through an intersection and swerved onto a sidewalk in downtown Tokyo on Tuesday morning.

After being rammed from behind by a car, the taxi hit a motorbike and other vehicles, as well as a bicyclist and a pedestrian, before crashing into a utility pole in the Minami-Aoyama neighborhood in Tokyo’s Minato Ward at around 8:40 a.m., the authorities said.

A woman who had been riding her bicycle suffered serious injuries and was unconscious.

The taxi driver, said to be in his 60s, temporarily lost consciousness, the authorities said. He was among the people taken to hospital.

The crash scene is near one of the biggest shopping districts in Tokyo, about 200 meters from Gaienmae Station on Tokyo Metro’s Ginza Line.

“I heard a big sound. When I looked back, I saw a taxi hitting a power pole,” a witness said.

The incident follows an accident involving a taxi on Saturday in Fukuoka, in which three people were killed and seven others injured when the vehicle crashed into a hospital. Police arrested the driver of the taxi.