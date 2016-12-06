In a national first, Kobe adopts ordinance to curb propagation of stray cats

The Kobe Municipal Assembly on Monday passed an ordinance to limit the propagation of stray cats, with the aim of reducing the number of culls.

The ordinance, enacted unanimously at a plenary meeting, is the first in Japan focusing on restricting the breeding of stray cats, an official said.

Under the ordinance, set to go into force in April, the Kobe government will provide support for projects to operate sterilization and castration surgeries on stray cats and releasing them back.

It also stipulates the duty of owners to take care of cats until they die.

The ordinance also mandates veterinarian and local associations to set up a committee that will carry out surgeries on stray cats and give guidance and consultation on feeding and dealing with droppings, in cooperation with the city government.

The city euthanized 673 stray cats in fiscal 2015, which ended in March this year, with a culling rate of 87.6 percent.

The municipal government plans to cover the costs of sterilization and castration surgeries on stray cats during fiscal 2017.