JR East unveils pricey, all-suite sleeper train

East Japan Railway Co. unveiled Monday a luxury sleeper train the company plans launch in May.

In champagne gold livery, the deluxe train, named Train Suite Shiki-Shima, comprises 10 cars, including a diner, a lounge car and a glass-walled dome car.

With a total construction cost of ¥5 billion, the sleeper train is designed to provide passengers, who all will stay in suites, with a luxurious trip experience, JR East said.

The operator showed the Shiki-Shima, which means four-season island in Japanese and refers to Japan, to the media at Nikko Station in Tochigi Prefecture during a crew training session ahead of the start of commercial services.

“I want to get ready to offer the best service to passengers,” said Hiromi Munehira, a 41-year-old crew member.

In its commercial operations, the all-suite train with a load capacity of 34 passengers, or 17 pairs of travelers, will depart Ueno Station in Tokyo and travel around popular tourist spots, such as Nikko, in the eastern and northern regions of Kanto, Tohoku and Hokkaido. JR East plans to offer two- to four-day travel plans.

A Shiki-Shima ride will cost a passenger ¥320,000 to ¥1,155,000, depending on the travel plan and other conditions, the company said.

“Together with local people along the Shiki-Shima routes, we are eager to help customers experience high-quality, sophisticated trips by train,” Nikko Station Master Kazuyuki Iimura stressed.