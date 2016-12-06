JTB forecasts domestic dip in year-end travel, but foreign trips on the rise

The number of people making overnight or longer trips during the year-end and New Year’s period is forecast to fall for the first time in five years, JTB Corp. said Monday.

The number of people traveling in Japan during the Dec. 23-Jan. 3 period is projected to decline 2.2 percent to 29.3 million, while those traveling abroad are forecast to increase 3.3 percent to 646,000, the first rise in three years, according to the leading Japanese travel agency.

Many office workers will find it relatively easy to take up to six consecutive days off around the turn of the year, including Saturday and Sunday, three days shorter than last year.

Overall travel demand is shrinking due partly to domestic economic uncertainties. But the number of people traveling abroad is seen growing mainly thanks to an increase in tours to South Korea, Taiwan and Hawaii, showing a divided travel market.

Due to the shorter period of successive days off, popular booking destinations for domestic package tours were locations near Tokyo, such as Tokyo Disney Resort in Chiba Prefecture as well as the Izu and Hakone hot springs resort areas in Shizuoka and Kanagawa prefectures, respectively.

Popular destinations for foreign trips included South Korea, Taiwan, Hawaii and U.S. mainland cities. Trips to Europe, following weakness due to a series of terror attacks, also showed signs of recovery.

The growth in foreign trips reflected an increase in the number of low-cost carrier flights and expansion in flights and routes by major airlines, JTB said.

The projections were based on a survey JTB conducted in the first half of November, covering 1,200 people across Japan.