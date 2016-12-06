JR East unveils all-suite sleeper

JR East unveiled Monday a luxury, all-suite sleeper train set to launch in May. Train Suite Shiki-Shima has 10 cars, including a diner, a lounge and a glass-walled dome car.

With a total construction cost of ¥5 billion, the train is designed to provide a luxurious experience, JR East said.

The operator showed the Shiki-Shima, which translates to Four-Season Island, to the media at Nikko Station in Tochigi Prefecture during a crew training session.

When commercial operations begin, the train, which can accommodate 34 passengers, or 17 pairs of travelers, will depart Ueno Station in Tokyo and travel to popular tourist spots, such as Nikko and other areas in the Kanto region as well as destinations in Tohoku and Hokkaido. JR East plans to offer two- to four-day travel plans.

Tickets will cost ¥320,000 to ¥1,155,000 per person, depending on travel plans and other conditions, the company said.