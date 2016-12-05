Hokkaido branch line made famous by flick ‘Eki Station’ ends 95-year run

Hundreds of locals and rail fans gathered Sunday to say goodbye to part of the Hokkaido’s Rumoi Line, which operated for 95 years.

The last train, packed with around 300 passengers, departed Mashike Station, which is famous for appearing in the movie “Eki Station” starring the late actor Ken Takakura, as nearly 600 people holding pen lights saw it off.

“I am a rail fan myself, so I feel very sad that I have to stand here on the last day,” said Masashi Hori, mayor of the town of Mashike.

“The train was so packed that windows were fogged with their breath” while she felt moved as the passengers kept waving their hands, said Mayumi Matsuzawa, a 42-year-old woman from Sapporo.

Masami Watanabe, 88, who worked at Mashike Station located about 100 km north of Sapporo for about 30 years, came to the station with photos of her former colleagues.

“I wanted to show them the last of the station,” she said.

The number of passengers for the terminated 16.4-km line between the Rumoi and Mashike Stations had been decreasing, making it harder for JR Hokkaido to keep the operation.

In fiscal 2015, the average number of passengers for 1 km was 67, and it cost ¥2,538 to earn ¥100, which is the most costly among the JR Hokkaido lines.

Sakura Honma, who chairs a merchants association around Mashike Station, said: “We grieve over the end of the station tonight. From tomorrow, we’ll discuss how we can make the best use of the station.”

JR Hokkaido President Osamu Shimada also attended the ceremony and gave flower bouquets to the motorman and chief of Rumoi Station.