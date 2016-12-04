Tsukiji sees increase in illegal dumping with relocation on hold

Waste dumpers are increasingly targeting the Tsukiji fish market as its impending move to the neighboring Toyosu district hangs in limbo.

The illegal waste, including such items as appliances, auto parts, fire extinguishers and even toilet bowls, started appearing in parking lots and pathways around autumn, when the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s stealthy elimination of the safety steps promised in Tsukiji’s relocation plan came to light.

The move, previously set for last month, has been put on hold over soil pollution fears at the Toyosu site.

The metropolitan government and Tsukiji market officials said some people appear to be taking advantage of the confusion to rid themselves of items that are expensive to throw away.

“The top priority is to protect the image of the market” so the waste is immediately removed to prevent it from piling up, a security official said.

Illegal dumpers are rarely caught, it was noted.

The metropolitan government has installed more surveillance cameras at the market and launched night patrols. Still, the dumpers have managed to dodge the new measures so far, the official said.

“It is unforgivable to pollute Tsukiji at a time when there are pollution concerns at Toyosu,” said a wholesaler who saw a suspicious truck on the premises.

Security was also strengthened following a suspicious fire at the market late last month that scorched its famous tuna auction area.