Niigata completes culling of 540,000 birds at poultry farms hit by bird flu

Culling of 540,000 birds was completed at poultry farms in Niigata Prefecture on Sunday as Japan continued to battle the outbreak of a highly virulent H5 strain of bird flu.

The prefectural government finished culling about 230,000 chickens at a farm in Joetsu that had been hit by the outbreak, having completed a similar procedure for 310,000 chickens at a farm in the village of Sekikawa last week.

The outbreak has prompted authorities to restrict the transport of chickens and eggs within a 10-kilometer radius of each poultry farm. Four farms in Sekikawa and two in Joetsu have resumed shipment of eggs and other products after passing inspection tests by the authorities in accordance with national rules on epidemic prevention.

In Aomori Prefecture, a culling operation for all 4,720 ducks at a farm outside the city of Aomori was completed Saturday. The farm and another one nearby were both hit by the outbreak of the H5 virus. The municipal government had already culled 18,000 ducks at the nearby farm.

The prefectural government has restricted traffic on a road connecting the farms and is disinfecting vehicles driving within a 10-km radius of them.