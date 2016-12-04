NHK board member Ueda eyed as next chairman

Ryoichi Ueda, former chief financial officer of trading house Mitsubishi Corp., is a likely candidate to take the reins at NHK, informed sources said.

Katsuto Momii, the gaffe-prone chairman of the public broadcaster, is unlikely to be reappointed when his term expires next month due to lack of support from NHK’s board, the sources said Saturday.

The board will meet on Tuesday to begin the process of selecting Momii’s successor. If a candidate wins support from nine of the 12 board members, a decision could be made the same day.

Ueda, 67, is a full-time member of the board who is known for his expertise in finance. He also has substantial overseas experience, including as president of a Mitsubishi unit in the United States.

He is also familiar with NHK’s business dealings and took the lead in responding to the scandal that broke when Momii asked NHK to pay for a limousine he used for a private golfing trip.

Support for Ueda has been growing, the sources said.

Ueda became a full-time board member in June 2013 and has doubled as a member of NHK’s audit committee since July the same year.

Momii, 73, has been under fire since day one.

He found himself mired in controversy at his inaugural news conference in 2014 after he appeared to defend the Imperial Japanese military’s use of “comfort women,” Japan’s euphemism for those who were forced to provide sex for Japanese troops before and during World War II.

He also appeared to condone taking the government line in news coverage.

“When the government is saying, ‘Right,’ we can’t say, ‘Left.’ International broadcasting has such a (propagandist) nuance,” Momii claimed at the Jan. 25 news conference.