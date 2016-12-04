SMFG plans nominating committee to pick top execs more transparently

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. plans to set up a nominating committee next year in accordance with revised corporate law that calls on outside directors to take leading roles in appointing top executives, a practice designed to ensure greater management transparency.

The move is geared toward ending the ingrained custom of presidents handpicking their successors.

A company with a nominating committee is required to win its approval before proposing executive appointments to shareholders.

Outside directors need to constitute more than half of the members of the nominating committee, which should make it difficult to make backroom appointments.

SMFG’s rivals, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., established nominating committees in 2014 and in 2015, respectively.

Among other mega-banks, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. is considering a similar move.

SMFG and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust already have nominating committees that are led by outside directors on a voluntary basis. The shift to committees under the corporate law is aimed at strengthening corporate governance.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust’s voluntary nominating committee has started searching for successors to President Kunitaro Kitamura, 64, and Hitoshi Tsunekage, 62, president of subsidiary Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank. Both are expected to step down as early as April 2017.

Executive appointments led by outside directors are likely to become the norm in the nation’s banking industry.

The increased clout of outside directors will make the process of executive appointments more transparent because the capabilities of the candidates will be clearly visible to outsiders, said Yutaka Suzuki, an analyst at Daiwa Institute of Research.