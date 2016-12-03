Stolen Dachau ‘Work will set you free’ gate is recovered in Norway

An iron gate from the former Nazi concentration camp in Dachau, Germany, bearing the slogan “Arbeit macht frei” (“Work will set you free”) has been found two years after it was stolen, police said Friday.

“Due to an anonymous tip-off, police in Norway’s Bergen have secured an iron gate with the well-known text,” said Bavarian state police.

“From the picture transmitted, police believe it is highly likely that this is the iron gate that was stolen from Dachau.”

The theft of the 100-kilogram (220-pound) gate was reported on Nov. 2, 2014, sparking an uproar, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel calling it “appalling.”

Located just a few kilometers from Munich, the Dachau camp opened in 1933, less than two months after Adolf Hitler became chancellor.

It was first used to incarcerate political prisoners, but during World War II it became a death camp where more than 41,000 Jews were slaughtered before U.S. troops liberated it on April 29, 1945.

Another sign with the same inscription at the former Auschwitz death camp was stolen in 2009.

The mastermind of that theft, Swedish neo-Nazi Anders Hoegstroem, was caught and jailed for 2½ years.

The metal sign, cut up into three pieces, was eventually recovered. A replica was displayed above the entrance until it was restored in 2011.