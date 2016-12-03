‘Game of Thrones’ actress Maisie Williams: Stop going to dolphin shows

“Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams wants everyone to stop buying tickets to marine shows, saying it’s the best way to stop the capture and killing of dolphins in Japan.

“These animals travel the ocean. That’s what they explore daily. No tank will be big enough. No tank will ever be deep enough, ever be exciting enough,” she said Friday in a Skype call from the small town of Taiji, Wakayama Prefecture, whose dolphin hunt was documented in the 2009 Oscar-winning film “The Cove.”

Williams, 19, is the latest celebrity joining the cause to save dolphins. Others include Brian May of Queen, Sting and Daryl Hannah.

She hopes her influence, especially on social media, with 4 million followers on Instagram and 1.5 million on Twitter, will help the cause.

Ric O’Barry, the dolphin trainer for the 1960s “Flipper” TV series, started the protests against the Taiji dolphin kill. He starred in “The Cove,” which depicts the herding of a pod of dolphins into an inlet, where many are bludgeoned or stabbed to death.

The dolphins that are killed and sold as meat are actually peripheral to the hunt’s main purpose: selling the best-looking ones alive to aquariums and shows.

The hunters in Taiji and their supporters continue to defend the custom on the grounds that it is a tradition, although eating dolphin meat is extremely rare in Japan. The government also considers whaling to be research.

Williams, who is the global ambassador for O’Barry’s Dolphin Project campaign, said that only a handful of Taiji fishermen are benefiting from the practice, and that many Japanese are unaware of what goes on in Taiji.

“It’s not an attack on Japan at all, or on Taiji, or the people of Taiji,” she said. “I want to say, honestly, hand on heart, that this is not an attack on anyone in specific.”

“The Cove,” directed by Louis Psihoyos, which was not widely shown in Japan, went online Friday for free viewing, limited to Japan and in a Japanese-language version, after the filmmakers repurchased distribution rights.

Williams said she went to the cove earlier in the day, but the scene was peaceful.

This is her second visit to Japan, and she plans to go whale-watching around the Mikura Islands south of Tokyo, where whales are protected and dolphins are often seen swimming in the wild.

“It was something that just struck a chord in my heart. And I’m a firm believer that, if there is something that you really want to stand up and fight for, then you should. And with everyone doing their own little bit for what they believe in, hopefully together we can make the world a better place,” she said of her wish to save dolphins.