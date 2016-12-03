Fourth case of avian flu strikes second duck farm in Aomori

Another outbreak of highly pathogenic bird flu has been confirmed at another duck farm in the city of Aomori, bringing the total to two so far, the prefectural government said Friday.

The Aomori Prefectural Government has begun culling all 4,800 ducks at the farm.

Five were found dead on Friday morning. A simple test conducted on four of the birds found that all were infected with avian flu.

On Monday, a similar outbreak of avian influenza was confirmed at a separate duck farm in the city.

The two duck farms are 350 meters away from each other and owned by the same company, which runs four more poultry farms in the prefecture. The same feed is used at the two infected farms.

The latest outbreak brings the number of poultry farm infections to four nationwide.

The other two struck chicken farms in the village of Sekikawa and the city of Joetsu, Niigata Prefecture, earlier this month, putting the crested ibis at risk.

In the latest case at the Aomori farm, the highly pathogenic H5 strain of the virus was detected in the dead ducks, as was the case at the three other farms.