Kishida, Putin discuss isles, economic cooperation

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday discussed a territorial issue and economic cooperation.

Kishida and Putin talked for about 30 minutes in St. Petersburg to lay the groundwork for Putin’s meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Dec. 15 during his visit to Japan.

The summit is slated to take place in Nagato, Yamaguchi Prefecture, which includes Abe’s constituency.

Putin told Kishida that it is good for Japan and Russia to continue dialogue. Russia is working to make progress in every issue in which the two countries are interested, Putin said.

Kishida told Putin that he welcomes the Russian leader’s remarks Thursday in his state-of-the-nation address that expressed his hope for progress in bilateral relations.

After his meeting with Putin, Kishida told reporters, “I firmly conveyed our country’s position on the territorial issue and peace treaty talks to Putin, keeping in mind the president’s coming Japan visit.”

Kishida also said that he handed a letter from Abe to Putin and received Putin’s letter to Abe.

The territorial issue involves four Russian-held islands off Hokkaido called the Northern Territories. The islands were seized by the Soviet Union from Japan at the end of World War II and are claimed by Japan. The issue has prevented the conclusion of a peace treaty to formally end wartime hostilities.

Kishida indicated that it would be difficult for Japan to accept the idea of the two countries launching joint economic activities on the islands as long as the islands remain under the effective control of Russia.

“Our fundamental stance is that economic activities on the four islands should not be carried out if Japan’s legal position on the islands is undermined by such activities,” he said.

Kishida is the first Japanese foreign minister to hold a meeting with Putin since July 2012, when Koichiro Genba met with the Russian leader. Kishida is set to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Saturday.