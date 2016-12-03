SDF set to hike danger pay for rescue-ready troops in South Sudan

Each Ground Self-Defense Force soldier tasked with the unprecedented kaketsuke keigo (rescue mission) duties in South Sudan will be paid an additional daily allowance of ¥8,000, informed sources said.

The government also plans to pay up to ¥90 million in condolence money for any troops killed or injured in the U.N. peacekeeping operation, which could see Japan asked to rescue U.N. officials, staffers from nongovernmental organizations and other people who come under attack, the sources said.

Japanese peacekeepers deployed to the African country, or their relatives, can currently receive condolence payments of ¥60 million or less if they die or sustain injuries while on duty.

But the GSDF troops newly tasked with rescue work are being paid more as the government believes that South Sudan is unstable, the sources affirmed.

The move is likely to be criticized for contradicting the explanation given in the Diet by Defense Minister Tomomi Inada, who effectively said an increase in the GSDF’s scope of duties does not necessarily mean that troops will be at higher risk, pundits say.

At present, Japanese troops participating in the U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan get an allowance of ¥16,000 per person per day, mostly for repairing roads.

The planned kaketsuke keigo allowance will bring the daily total to ¥24,000 — the same amount that was paid those who deployed to help rebuild Iraq.

SDF troops who were sent to Cambodia in 1992 and Zaire (now Congo) in 1994 received ¥20,000 each, while the highest amount on record, ¥42,000, was paid to those who helped spray water on the melting reactor cores at the Fukushima No. 1 power plant during the nuclear crisis in March 2011.

The highest amount of condolence money paid to GSDF personnel in South Sudan will be the same as that paid to those who participated in the mission in Iraq and in anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden off Somalia, the sources said.