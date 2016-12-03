$100 billion Saudi-tied tech fund ‘oversubscribed,’ Son says

SoftBank Group Corp. is close to tying up $100 billion for a technology fund that it announced with the government of Saudi Arabia, the company’s founder and Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son has said.

“I am talking to a few investors and I think we are oversubscribed,” Son said at an event in New Delhi, India, on Friday, without providing detail. He said he came to New Delhi straight from a visit to Saudi Arabia.

SoftBank and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund announced the new venture in October, with the Japanese firm saying it will invest $25 billion, while Saudi Arabia committed $45 billion. The two have been talking to other investors for the remaining $30 billion.

Improved earnings at SoftBank’s U.S. unit Sprint Corp. and steady cash flows at home have freed Son to focus on his longer-term vision for a company that’s made tens of billions investing in firms such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Supercell Oy.

Qatar and Abu Dhabi investor Mubadala Development Co. is considering investing in what is tentatively named SoftBank Vision Fund, people familiar with the matter have said.

With the funding in place, Son said he will be looking for opportunities to make the investments.

The billionaire said SoftBank would surpass its commitment of investing $10 billion in India in 10 years. “There is new technology and new excitement in India,” he said.

Son, 59, has been among the most bullish investors in Indian startups, and SoftBank has plowed hundreds of millions of dollars into its portfolio in the country, including Uber Technologies Inc. rival Ola in the ride-hailing segment and Amazon Inc. rival Snapdeal.

Both these unicorns — startups valued at $1 billion or more — are said to be in aggressive fund-raising mode, but India’s startup environment has since become challenging and investors have pulled back. In the first three quarters of this year, startups raised $4.23 billion, compared with more than double that amount in the same period of 2015, according to data from researcher Preqin.

The largest two in SoftBank’s portfolio are facing a particularly rough funding environment as they are taking on deep-pocketed global behemoths Uber and Amazon, making investors wary. Ola, for instance, is said to be looking to raise money at a lowered valuation, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

Last month, SoftBank booked an investment loss of ¥58.1 billion ($513 million), mainly on its investments in India, which include ANI Technologies Pvt.’s Ola and Jasper Infotech Pvt.’s Snapdeal. Of that, ¥29.6 billion was due to a currency impairment.

SoftBank spent $32 billion on the purchase of U.K.-based chipmaker ARM Holdings Plc.

“I said to myself ‘I’m such a lucky man, I got the company so cheap,’ ” Son said. ARM will ship 1 trillion chips in 20 years, compared with 15 billion chips in 2015, he said.

Son is betting on the future of connected devices with the purchase of ARM and has said the chipmaker will be a key building block for the internet of things and play a role in bringing about advanced artificial intelligence.

“I dreamed of acquiring ARM for 10 years and finally I had the money,” he said.