Trump speaks with Taiwanese president in major break with decades of U.S. policy on China

In a stunning move likely to stoke anger in Beijing, Donald Trump on Friday became the first U.S. president or president-elect to speak directly with a leader of Taiwan since diplomatic ties were cut in 1979.

Trump spoke with Taiwanese President Tsai Ying-wen in a telephone call that threw into doubt the U.S. stance on the issue, known as the “one-China” policy, that recognized Beijing as the sole government of China 37 years ago.

Beijing views the island as a recalcitrant province to be reunited, by force if necessary.

“President-elect Trump spoke with President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan, who offered her congratulations,” the Trump transition team said in a statement Friday. “During the discussion, they noted the close economic, political, and security ties exists between Taiwan and the United States. President-elect Trump also congratulated President Tsai on becoming President of Taiwan earlier this year.”

It was not immediately clear which side initiated the telephone call, one of several Trump has made with world leaders since his election victory, or if it signals a policy shift, but any U.S. move that implied backing for independence would not be taken lightly by China, experts said.

While Washington cut formal ties with the island in 1979, it has maintained friendly, nonofficial relations with Taipei — including weapons sales — as part of its policy of deliberate ambiguity so as to maintain stability in cross-strait relations and deter potential invasion from the mainland.